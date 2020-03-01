LED Panel Light Drivers Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 to 2028

LED Panel Light Drivers Market: Introduction

As the infrastructure of companies is improving, the usage of LED panel light drivers is also increasing. An LED panel light is a type of lighting fixture designed to replace traditional fluorescent ceiling lights. The LED panel light is the new technology in the market. Several consumers adopt LED panel lights due to their sleek look and innovative features & design. LED panel light drivers are mostly used in offices to provide well-distributed and uniform lighting for work areas. LED panel lights are the most reliable and easy options to illuminate the floors. LED panel light drivers play an essential role in LED panel lights because they control fluctuations in electricity and prevent the LED panel lights from getting damaged. The primary purpose of LED panel light drivers is to illuminate the floor. The adoption of LED panel lights in different sectors, industries, offices and warehouses is increasing the demand for LED panel light drivers market.

LED panel lights are ideal for illuminating the indoor spaces of offices and residential sectors. They are also used in several indoor platforms, such as manufacturing facilities, gymnasiums, warehouses and more.

LED Panel Light Drivers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the number of new entrants in corporate sectors has boosted the adoption of LED panel lights. New business entrants and organisations are working continuously to create an innovative ambiance in their business premises, which is increasing the adoption of LED panel light drivers. On the other hand, LED panel light drivers and lights are now commonly used for the interior decoration of homes owing to several reasons, which include quality, material, different colour options, flexibility in design, energy efficiency and the long lifespan of LED panel drivers & lights. These are some of the factors driving the market of LED panel light drivers.

However, due to their multiple features, LED panel light drivers are not able to save power. LED panel light drivers deliver lower output as compared to other spot LED downlights that consume the same watts of power, owing to their diffuser that helps spread light uniformly. Moreover, there are areas in developing regions where traditional lamps, CFLs and other types of lighting are still being used. In these regions, LEDs are not widely used due to their higher price as compared to traditional lighting products. This acts as a restraint for the LED panel light drivers market as these there is no demand for LED panel light drivers in these regions. The above-mentioned factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

LED Panel Light Drivers Market: Segmentation

The LED panel light drivers market can be segmented on the basis of supply type, application and region.

On the basis of supply type, the LED panel light drivers market can be segmented into:

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

On the basis of application, the LED panel light drivers market can be segmented into:

Warehouses

Industrial facilities

Manufacturing facilities

School and university halls

Gymnasium

Commercial applications

Others

LED Panel Light Drivers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global LED panel light drivers market identified across the value chain include Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Wipro Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Syska Hennessy Group, Ajanta Manufacturing Limited and Moser Baer India Limited.

LED Panel Light Drivers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the LED panel light drivers market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Greater China and India are expected to be the largest markets, and Japan is expected to be an emerging market due to the increasing penetration of LED panel lights in the residential and commercial sectors. Production and usage of LED panel lights in Greater China is the highest and urbanisation of infrastructure in the country is expected to propel the demand for lighting products. In the MEA region, there is high demand for LED panel light drivers owing to smart city projects in Qatar and UAE. In terms of value, the North America region is expected to dominate the LED panel light drivers market followed by China and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Greater China, the U.S. and India are expected to be among regions holding a significant market share.

North America LED Panel Light Drivers



Latin America LED Panel Light Drivers



Europe LED Panel Light Drivers

CIS & Russia LED Panel Light Drivers

Japan LED Panel Light Drivers

APEJ LED Panel Light Drivers



Middle East & Africa LED Panel Light Drivers



