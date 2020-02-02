LED Lighting Driver Market by Type – 2024 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global LED Lighting Driver Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.

This report studies the LED Lighting Driver Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LED lighting driver market, while the Europe is the biggest sales volume market for LED lighting driver in 2016.

In the industry, MEAN WELL profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Philips and Inventronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 5.02%, 4.60% and 1.86% % in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, 0-10V Dimming is the main technology for LED lighting driver, and the 0-10V Dimming reached a sales volume of approximately 115253 K units in 2016, with 31.53% of global sales volume.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LED Lighting Driver in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for LED Lighting Driver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 6020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

TCI

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LIFUD

SELF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DALI

0-10V Dimming

Standard(non-dim)

Triac Dimming

Smart Driver

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Special Lighting

Highlights of the Global LED Lighting Driver report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the LED Lighting Driver market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Lighting Driver market.

Chapter 1, to describe LED Lighting Driver Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Lighting Driver , with sales, revenue, and price of LED Lighting Driver , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Lighting Driver , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, LED Lighting Driver market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Lighting Driver sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

