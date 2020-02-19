LED Chip and Module Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“LED Chip and Module Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024”.

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

Scope of the Report:

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies’ profitability.

This report focuses on the LED Chip and Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Epistar

San’an Opto

Cree

OSRAM

Samsung

Toyoda Gosei

Seoul Semiconductor

Philips Lumileds

ETI

LG Innotek

NiChia

HC SemiTek

Lextar

Lattice Power

OPTO-TECH

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Formosa Epitaxy

Changelight

Aucksun

TongFang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

