Lebanon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Professional Survey with Industry Key Players – Ogero Telecom, Touch (Zain), Alfa Telecom (Orascom) | 2019-2020

Lebanon – Telecoms

Fibre-based broadband operating licenses awarded in Lebanon. Lebanon has been working on improving its fixed infrastructure in recent years, driven by the telecoms minister Jamal Jarrah. In 2017 plans were introduced which would see new landlines and fibre-optic networks installed as well as faster DSL services.

In 2018 we are seeing significant progress in this area with the awarding of licenses which allows three existing services providers to operate and supply FttH services to consumers, using Ogero’s government-owned network. The pricing of telecom services has been raised as an issue in Lebanon in the past – and it is hoped that the new FttH packages will only be moderately more expensive than the DSL based ones.

Lebanon’s telecoms market holds a unique position in the Middle East given the level of government involvement. While most incumbents in the region are government owned, within Lebanon, government ownership also extends to the country’s two mobile operators.

The government-owned mobile networks are operated by private companies in return for a management fee, with all revenue going to the government. The two networks are currently operated by Zain of Kuwait (Touch) and Orascom of Egypt (Alfa).

Both operators have launched 4G LTE services, underpinning a drive into mobile broadband and presenting a strong alternative to existing fixed offerings. The operators are also preparing for 5G and in 2018 the first successful 5G trial was conducted in Lebanon.

Key developments:

The improvements to Lebanon’s broadband infrastructure will boost the already flourishing digital economy as well as the start-up culture that has attracted international interest and recognition.

In 2018 the first successful 5G trial was conducted in Lebanon.

The 2020 Telecom Vision project managed by the MoT will see improvements in fibre-optic infrastructure with plans for the entire country to be covered by 2020.

In 2018 Ogero Telecom awarded fibre-deployment contracts to three consortiums – SERTA Channels-Huawei, BMB-Calix and Powertech-Nokia.

Companies covered in this report include:

Ogero Telecom, Touch (Zain), Alfa Telecom (Orascom).

