Leather Jackets Global Market Top Key Players – Nike, Adidas, Puma , Skechers , Under Armour and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Leather Jackets market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Leather Jackets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Leather Jackets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Leather Jackets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Leather Jackets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competitionlandscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Leather Jackets include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Leather Jackets include

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Skechers

Under Armour

Mizuno

VF

Guirenniao

Billabong

Anta

Li-Ning

BasicNet

ASICS

Xtep

361 Degrees

Lululemon

Peak

Wilsons Leather

Market Size Split by Type

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

