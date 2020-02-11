Leather Handbags Market Share by Type, Production, Revenue, Growth by Type and Analysis by Regions and forecast to 2023

Growth Momentum for YOY 2018-19: Accelerating at 5.48%

Major Regions: APAC, EMEA & Americas | Forecast period: 5-year annual forecast (2019-2023)

About Leather Handbags

Customers seek value for money, particularly when buying an expensive product. The products of popular brands are made of superior- quality leather and are highly durable. Leather remains a major style statement for end- users. The growing demand for luxury products also drives the market for leather goods. One of the foremost factor that customers seek in a product is durability which along with strength, is an important characteristic of leather. The improvements in leather- processing technology, manufacturing capabilities and productivity, without compromising on the durability, form, stability and comfort have helped in maintaining the demand for leather handbags. Our analysts have predicted that the leather handbags market will grow at a CAGR of About 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisionsThe fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over last two decades mainly owing to growing fashion- conscious population, particularly in developing in regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision. Thereat of counterfeit productsThe growing numbers of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market during our forecast period. Advertising and promotional campaigns and undertaken by vendors help in retaining and attracting customers and ensuring loyalty toward the brands and prevent users from buying counterfeit products. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the leather handbags market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The global leather handbags market is fairly fragmented and competitive, owing to presence of a considerable number of vendors. The vendors in the market are constantly reforming and introducing new designs and patterns owning to growing competition and customer demand arising rapid changes in the fashion industry. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the marketâs Competitive Landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

HermÃ¨s

Kering

LVMH

PRADA

Tapestry

Geographically, the report splits global into Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Leather Handbags market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Leather Handbags market.

