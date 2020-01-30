Leather Goods Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens
Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.
The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.
Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.
This research report categorizes the global Leather Goods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Leather Goods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
LVMH
Richemont Group
Kering
Belle
Coach
Hermes
Burberry
Prada Group
Fossil Group
Hugo Boss
Ferragamo
Daphne
MANWAH
Natuzzi
AoKang
C. banner
Red Dragonfly
Ekornes
Saturday
Market size by Product
Cowhide
Buffalo Hide
Sheep and Goat Skin
Deer Skin
Hog Skin
Crocodile
Synthetic leather
Others
Market size by End User
Gloves
Footwear
Clothing
Vehicle upholstery
Furniture upholstery
Luggage and other Leather goods
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
