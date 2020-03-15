Leather Chemicals Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2024

Leather Chemicals Market Summary:

Leather Chemicals Market is projected to be valued at over USD 9 billion by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The global demand for leather chemicals is primarily driven on account of the increasing use of these chemicals in the production of leather footwear and garments (including clothing and industrial clothing). Furthermore, the increasing popularity of leather in the automotive industry is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market during the review period.

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent players in the global leather chemicals market are SCHILL+SEILACHER GMBH (Germany), Stahl Holdings B.V.(Netherlands), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Buckman (US), Balmer Lawrie (India), Silvateam S.p.a (Italy), TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany), DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), QUIMSER, S.A. (Spain), Pon Pure Chemicals(India), and Pidilite Industries Limited (India).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Leather Chemicals Market has been segregated on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

By product type, the global leather chemicals market has been segmented into beam-house chemicals, tanning & retanning chemicals, fatliquors, finishing chemicals, dyeing products, and others. The tanning & retanning chemicals segment accounted for a majority of the market share in 2018 and is projected to be the dominant product type segment during the forecast period.

Tannning is a major process in the leather production, wherein various chemicals including tanning agents for the white tannage of fur skins, neutralizing agents, mineral and synthetic retanning agents, fillers and dispersing agents, retanning agents, and defect levelling and grain-tightening agent are used. These chemicals offer high fiber affinity, enhance the dyeing intensity, help improve chrome uptake and uniform color and enhance softness and luster of the leather.

On the basis of end use, the global leather chemicals market has been categorized into footwear, automotive, textile, upholstery, and others. The footwear segment accounted for the largest share of the global market owing to the extensive use of leather in footwear manufacturing. The automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to the rising consumer needs for aesthetic as well as increased safety.

