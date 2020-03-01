Leather Chemicals Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Leather Chemicals Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Leather chemicals are the chemicals used in the leather production processes; it can make animal skins firm and durable in the leather making process. Generally, Leather chemicals are divided into four categories chemicals: tanning agents, greasing agents, coating agents and other additives (including surfactants, preservatives, antifungal agents, fixing agent, and water and oil repellent for leather dyes, etc.)

The Leather Chemicals industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. The world leading leather chemicals production is main in Asia, South America and Europe such as BASF, Lanxess and Stahl.

Recent years, the Leather Chemicals industry has been engaged in differentiation, restructuring and mergers and acquisitions, now the industry form a high concentration of global market competition. At present, the top ten companies account for 44% of global market share in Leather Chemicals fields.

After decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than 150 in which the number of sizable companies is about 30. They are mainly distribute in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Liaoning, Shandong, Tianjin, Anhui and Hubei areas in which Leather industry is prosperous and developed. The Leather Chemicals produced in China focus on middle and low products that are low-tech, while the high-end products are much less.

The global Leather Chemicals market is valued at 4500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Leather Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Leather Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Lanxess

TFL

Sisecam

Dow Chemical

Stahl

Trumpler

Elementis

DyStar

Schill+Seilacher

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Brother Enterprises

Sichuan Decision Chemical

Dowell Science&Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Syntans

Fatliquors

Finishing Agent

Others

Segment by Application

Clothing leather

Automobile leather

Furniture leather

Heavy leather

Others

Table of Contents

1 Leather Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Leather Chemicals

1.2 Leather Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Leather Chemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Syntans

1.2.3 Fatliquors

1.2.4 Finishing Agent

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Leather Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Leather Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Clothing leather

1.3.3 Automobile leather

1.3.4 Furniture leather

1.3.5 Heavy leather

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Leather Chemicals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Leather Chemicals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Leather Chemicals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Leather Chemicals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Leather Chemicals Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Leather Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Leather Chemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Leather Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Leather Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Leather Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Leather Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Leather Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Leather Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………..

11 Global Leather Chemicals Market Forecast

11.1 Global Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Leather Chemicals Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Leather Chemicals Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Leather Chemicals Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Leather Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Leather Chemicals Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Leather Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Leather Chemicals

Table Global Leather Chemicals Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Leather Chemicals Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Syntans Product Picture

Table Syntans Major Manufacturers

