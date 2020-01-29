LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (LMS) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Learning Management System (LMS) market for 2018-2023.

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educationalcourses or training programs. Learning management system is a concept emerging directly from e-Learning.

Learning management systems help the instructor deliver material to the students, administer tests and other assignments, track student progress, and manage record-keeping. LMSs are focused on online learning delivery but support a range of uses, acting as a platform for fully online courses, as well as several hybrid forms, such as blended learning and flipped classrooms. LMSs can be complemented by other learning technologies such as a training management system to manage instructor-led training or a Learning Record Store to store and track learning data.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Learning Management System (LMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Learning Management System (LMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3450422-2018-2023-global-learning-management-system-lms-market-report-status-and-outlook

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Corporate

Higher education

K-12

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Blackboard

Cornerstone OnDemand

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Oracle

SAP

Instructure

Pearson

Schoology

Skillsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Learning Management System (LMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Learning Management System (LMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Learning Management System (LMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Learning Management System (LMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Learning Management System (LMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Learning Management System (LMS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Corporate

2.4.2 Higher education

2.4.3 K-12

2.5 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Learning Management System (LMS) by Players

3.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Blackboard

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Blackboard News

11.2 Cornerstone OnDemand

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cornerstone OnDemand News

11.3 Desire2Learn

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Desire2Learn Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Desire2Learn News

11.4 Docebo

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Docebo Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Docebo News

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.5.3 Oracle Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oracle News

11.6 SAP

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.6.3 SAP Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SAP News

11.7 Instructure

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Instructure Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Instructure News

11.8 Pearson

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.8.3 Pearson Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Pearson News

11.9 Schoology

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.9.3 Schoology Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Schoology News

11.10 Skillsoft

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered

11.10.3 Skillsoft Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Skillsoft News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3450422-2018-2023-global-learning-management-system-lms-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com