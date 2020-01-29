LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (LMS) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Learning Management System (LMS) market for 2018-2023.
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educationalcourses or training programs. Learning management system is a concept emerging directly from e-Learning.
Learning management systems help the instructor deliver material to the students, administer tests and other assignments, track student progress, and manage record-keeping. LMSs are focused on online learning delivery but support a range of uses, acting as a platform for fully online courses, as well as several hybrid forms, such as blended learning and flipped classrooms. LMSs can be complemented by other learning technologies such as a training management system to manage instructor-led training or a Learning Record Store to store and track learning data.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Learning Management System (LMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Learning Management System (LMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud
On-Premise
Segmentation by application:
Corporate
Higher education
K-12
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Blackboard
Cornerstone OnDemand
Desire2Learn
Docebo
Oracle
SAP
Instructure
Pearson
Schoology
Skillsoft
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Learning Management System (LMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Learning Management System (LMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Learning Management System (LMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Learning Management System (LMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Learning Management System (LMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Learning Management System (LMS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Corporate
2.4.2 Higher education
2.4.3 K-12
2.5 Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Learning Management System (LMS) by Players
3.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Blackboard
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Blackboard News
11.2 Cornerstone OnDemand
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cornerstone OnDemand News
11.3 Desire2Learn
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Desire2Learn Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Desire2Learn News
11.4 Docebo
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.4.3 Docebo Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Docebo News
11.5 Oracle
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.5.3 Oracle Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oracle News
11.6 SAP
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.6.3 SAP Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SAP News
11.7 Instructure
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.7.3 Instructure Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Instructure News
11.8 Pearson
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.8.3 Pearson Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Pearson News
11.9 Schoology
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.9.3 Schoology Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Schoology News
11.10 Skillsoft
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Learning Management System (LMS) Product Offered
11.10.3 Skillsoft Learning Management System (LMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Skillsoft News
……Continued
