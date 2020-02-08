Learning Disability Treatment Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2014 to 2020

Learning disability is the disorder of brain to receive, store and respond to the new information. People suffering from learning disabilities have problems in listening, paying attention, reading, speaking, writing, reasoning and performing mathematical operations. Learning disability is actually a group of disorders, not a single disorder which includes dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, dyspraxia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and auditory and visual processing disorders. Learning disorders occurs at very young age but they are usually recognized at an early age of five years.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/learning-disability-treatment.html

Currently there are no medicines available for the core treatment of learning disability as the cause is still unkown. However, there are few medicines available which are being prescribed for the treatment and management of ADHD disorder in patients with learning disability. These medicines are segmented into three major categories which include:

Stimulants

Non-Stimulants

Other medicines

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2478

Stimulants are the psychoactive drugs which are focused on inducing temporary improvements in either mental or physical actions or both. These are best studied and highly used medicines to treat ADHD in learning disability treatment market. Common stimulants medications include:

Methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta)

Dexmethylphenidate (Focalin)

Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine, Dextrostat)

Lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse)

Strattera is the only non-stimulant in the learning disability market, approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Other medicines which are used for learning disability treatment include:

Antidepressants – bupropion (Wellbutrin)

Tricyclics – imipramine (Tofranil), nortriptyline (Pamelor, Aventyl), desipramine (Norpramin)

Alpha-2 agonists – clondine (Catapres), guanfacine (Tenex)

Besides, there are certain special schools which perform special kind of therapies, to manage the patient’s condition suffering from learning disability. Learning disability therapies include social skills group, solution focused counseling and cognitive behavioral therapy. Social skills group help children learn how to initiate conversations, take turns, make and keep friends and regulate their emotions. According to National Center for Learning Disabilities, 75% of the kids suffering from local disability suffer from problems associated with social skills. Besides, cognitive behavioral therapy is focused on helping the child understand how thoughts of a person affect one’s feelings and behavior. Above all these therapies, it is most essential that parents should handle their child, who is suffering from this disorder, with excessive care and patience.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=2478

North America and Europe leads the learning disability treatment market with respect to the medication of ADHD and number of special schools for learning disability children. The U.S. Department of Education has established the law by the name “The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)”, which provides services to learning, disable individuals through its programs. Foundation for people with learning disabilities has also been established in the U.K., which deals with the patient concerns, conduct surveys, awareness programs and research and development activities in context to learning disability. Asia-Pacific is growing faster for learning disability treatment market majorly due to increasing government and private sector initiatives to set up special schools and to spread awareness about the available medicines.

As for instance, Association of Learning Disabilities of India is working in association with Indian Association of Pediatrics, to improve the conditions of special schools and to spread awareness about the medications available. The major market players which manufacture ADHD medications for learning disability treatment include Pfizer, Inc., Forest Laboratories, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG and Shire Plc.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.