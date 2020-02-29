Learn global specifications of the Clay Pigeon Thrower Market

Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Insights

A clay pigeon thrower, more commonly known as a clay pigeon trap, is a machine used for launching targets in the game of clay pigeon shooting, which is also known as clay target shooting or inanimate bird shooting. ‘Clay Pigeon Thrower’ is a term that dates back to 1830s where live pigeons were used in the game of pigeon shooting, where a missed target was referred to as “bird away” and a “kill” was referred to as a hit.

Market Overview:

Clay pigeon shooting is a sport that involves the use of shotguns to break a flying target, which is made of a fragile material, thrown from a trap or a clay pigeon thrower. The clay pigeon throwers market is at a boom witnesses a boost during significant sports events such as the Olympics, where clay pigeon shooting is a common sport. A clay pigeon thrower is programmed to throw targets up to distances as large as 120 meters. The number of clay pigeon throwers required depends upon the disciple of clay pigeon shooting. For example, in the Olympic trap discipline, 15 clay pigeon throwers are arranged into five groups of three, concealed by a trench present precisely in front of the shooting stand. Thus, the demand for clay pigeon throwers is high during significant sports events.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=954

Market Dynamics:

Growing popularity of clay pigeon shooting – from a leisure, recreational sport to one of the major games in Olympics – has increased awareness regarding this sport, thus attracting people of all age groups. The demand for clay pigeon throwers is rising with the growing popularity of clay pigeon. With developments in clay pigeon shooting, such as laser clay shooting, the magnitude of people playing this sport is increasing at a fast pace, ultimately boosting demand for the clay pigeon thrower market. Laser shooting is a varied form of clay pigeon shooting wherein shooting guns are disabled and lasers are fitted in them. Laser pigeon shooting is specially designed for beginners as it is a safe alternative to traditional clay pigeon shooting. Clay pigeon throwers are designed as per the application. High demand for clay pigeon throwers in sports applications is one of the other reasons contributing to the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market.

There is a great deal of variation in clay pigeon throwers available in the market. Clay pigeon throwers vary in terms of functionality as well as cost. One of the factors that is more likely to hamper the market growth is the unavailability of automatic clay pigeon throwers, which provide a variable trajectory and are also economical. Also, clay pigeon shooting comes under leisure sports and hence, is practiced by sports enthusiasts and during sporting events such as Olympics. Thus, there is a steady demand for clay pigeon throwers, which is expected to further grow over the forecast period.

Growing popularity of the leisure sports market will eventually surge the popularity of clay pigeon shooting over the forecast period. This is an excellent opportunity for clay pigeon thrower manufacturers.

Fully automatic clay pigeon throwers are replacing manual clay pigeon throwers. A fully automatic clay pigeon thrower provides many advantages over manual clay pigeon throwers. For example, a manual clay pigeon thrower has to be loaded, cocked and released by hand, whereas in a fully automatic clay pigeon thrower, the clay pigeon is thrown by a remote control, either by activating the acoustic system by the voice of shooter or by pressing the button. A fully automatic clay pigeon thrower is electrically operated and has a capacity of 600 targets.

Market Segmentation:

The global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into five types on the basis of the product type – discipline type, target type, target type, capacity and maximum launch angle.

On the basis of the product type, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – Manual Clay Pigeon Thrower and Fully Automated Clay Pigeon Thrower.

On the basis of the discipline type, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – Down-The-Line (DTL) single barrel, double rise, Automatic Ball Trap (ABT), Olympic trap, double trap, universal trench and helice (or ZZ).

On the basis of the target type, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – Standard, Midi, Mini, Battue, Rabbit and ZZ.

On the basis of the capacity, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – 100 – 400 Clays, 400 – 800 Clays, and above 800 Clays.

On the basis of maximum launch angle, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – 0-50°, 50-75° and 75-90°.

On the basis of the region, the global clay pigeon thrower market can be segmented into – Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Increasing popularity of the recreational sports industry in Europe is contributing to the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market in this region. Europe is estimated to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The concentration of key manufacturers of clay pigeon throwers in this region is another reason why Europe is estimated grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. North America and APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) regions are expected to experience steady growth in the clay pigeon thrower market, while Latin America, Japan, and MEA regions are expected to experience slow growth in the clay pigeon thrower market over the forecast period.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=954

Market Participants:

Some of the players operating in the clay pigeon thrower market are Beomat USA, Champion Traps and Targets, Bowman Traps, Promatic International Ltd., Mec Shooting Sports, Primax Hunting Gear Limited, Atlas Traps, Lincoln Traps, Eurotarget, Mattarelli SRL and Laporte Ball Trap SAS.

Major players in the market are following the latest trends in the market and focusing on the production of fully automatic clay pigeon throwers, which is expected to have a major impact on the growth of the global clay pigeon thrower market. Conclusively, it can be said that the clay pigeon thrower market will see growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of recreational and leisure sports.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/954/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/