Learn details of the Bundling Machine Market : industry analysis by 2028

Global Bundling Machine Market: Overview

Bundling machines are used for the packaging of a number of products in one wrap, and the entire packaging is called a bundle. Different types of bundles are used in bundling machines, which include stretch films, shrink films, and films made from blown or cast films. These can be mono layer or multi-layer films, which are used according to the strength or barrier required in the packaging. Organized and convenient packaging is always a preferred choice for manufacturers in the packaging industry. Films for bundling machines are available in different material types – polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, and PLA, among others. The bundling machine market is estimated to experience noticeable growth during the forecast period, as a variety of packaging solutions are being provided by manufacturers these days. Bundling results in a more functional packaged product, as the product is wrapped in suitable film to protect or unitize it. If the appearance of the packaging is not a primary concern, then the packages can be wrapped by a bundling machine. More clearly, bundling does not provide enhanced appearance to the product, but it protects the packaged product.

Global Bundling Machine Market: Dynamics

The use of strapping machines can lead to a reduction in the growth of the bundling machine market. Strapping machines can be used for closing, bundling, load security, and handling aids, among other uses. The bundling machine market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, as manufacturers have different strategies for production and packaging. Bundling machines are used to serve various industries such as food & beverages, consumer goods, industrial products, corrugated packaging, pharmaceuticals, wood & other furniture, among others. Bundling machines are used for different types of applications such as corrugated boxes, cartons, plies, containers, and other packages. Bundling machines increase the overall efficiency and convenience of the shipping of products, along with allowing bulk storage. Manufacturers who prefer functionality of packaging more than its appearance use bundling machines for wrapping purposes.

Global Bundling Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of substrate material, the global bundling machine market has been segmented as: PP, PET, PLA & Polyethylene

On the basis of technology, the global bundling machine market has been segmented as: Intermittent Motion, Continuous Motion & Custom

On the basis of end use, the global bundling machine market has been segmented as: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Cosmetics and Personal Care, & Consumer Goods

Global Bundling Machine Market: Key Players

Mosca GmbH, Cyklop Nederland B.V., Arpac LLC, Promach, Inc., SS Automation & Packaging Machines, Felins Inc., EDL Packaging Engineers, Inc., Arpac LLC, Polychem Corporation, & American Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Global Bundling Machine Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers in the bundling machine market are using automatic bundling machines that make packaging procedures easy. Although, manual machines are also available for different consumer requirements. Some of the products that are observed in the portfolios of leading players in the global bundling machine market include:

Mosca GmbH provides strapping machines that does closing, load securing, and bundling through one machine. Although, manufactures such as ProMach Inc., and company also provide bundling machine in-line bundlers, in-feed bundlers, and other wrapping machines.