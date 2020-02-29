Learn details of the Advances in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

According to a recent report compiled by Fact.MR, the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is set to record a value CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2017-2026). Worldwide sales of AAC are estimated to exceed 145,500 thousand m3 by 2026-end.

Blocks to Remain Leading Revenue Contributing Product in the Market

In terms of value, blocks will continue to endure as leading revenue contributor to the global AAC market, based on product type. Over the years, AAC blocks have maintained their popularity in the construction industry worldwide, serving as a commodity material and satisfying requirements of social, industrial and commercial sectors for cost-effective, flexible and fast construction solution. Panels will also prevail as a remunerative product in the market, with demand primarily driven by their robust adoption for use in the load-bearing structures.

End use of autoclaved aerated concrete in the commercial construction are likely to rake in the largest revenues by 2026-end. Reinforced AAC has emerged as a vital solution in commercial construction, with rising focus on cost-effective construction that entails demand for less labor-intensive, versatile, and easily installed building systems.

Revenues from AAC sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are envisaged to exhibit an impressive expansion, making this region the largest market for autoclaved aerated concrete during 2017 to 2026. Countries in APEJ are increasingly concentrating on the development of green buildings, with an aim to realize a sustainable future, meanwhile seeking cost-effective yet efficient construction methods. As AAC is relatively affordable and imparts energy efficiency, it is being highly employed for construction activities in the region. APEJ is set to account for over 30% value share of the market by 2026-end.

Established Vendors of AAC Entering into M&A to Increase their Market Presence

Although the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete is fragmented with the presence of several vendors, global vendors dominate the market with their huge production facilities and vast market reach. The market is likely to experience an influx of regional vendors on the coattails of industrialization across developing economies. In a bid to sustain in this highly competitive market, established vendors are entering into mergers & acquisitions in a bid to increase their market presence. Meanwhile, small & medium-sized vendors are focusing on developing their innovative capabilities, and competing against one another in terms of customer-centrism, performance, quality, and cost.

Fact.MR’s report identifies key companies that are actively supporting expansion of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, which include UltraTech Cement Ltd., CSR Ltd., Xella Group, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACICO Industries Co. KSC, H+H International AS, UAL Industries Ltd., Solbet Sp Z.O.O., Aircrete Group N.V., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Aercon Florida Llc, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell Infra Private Limited, and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

