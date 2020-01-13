Leading Tax Accountant & CPA Keith Huggett Reveals Essential Tips To Accelerate Small Business Growth – Roseville, CA

— In a recent interview, leading CPA Keith Huggett, founder at Next Level Accounting & Tax in Roseville, CA, revealed some key information to help accelerate small business owners to get the business growth their looking for.

When asked to comment, Huggett said, “Establishing a successful small business is difficult and sustaining and growing that business is even harder. But there are some things you can do to put together a strategy to give yourself more than a fighting chance.”

Small business owners, according to Huggett, should keep in mind that numbers don’t lie and instead of being the enemy they can be their best friend.

When asked to elaborate, he stated, “Learning how to rely on a couple of key numbers to track your company’s success can help in expanding further into the marketplace and retaining existing customers. These numbers include number of leads, number of converted leads, initial order value and lifetime customer value.”

Another tip for small business owners is that simplification is key.

“As your business grows, your operations can become more complicated. It’s imperative to keep things as simple as possible and one way to do that it is to make the most of today’s automation tools.”

“For example, simplifying processes in ordering a product, is one crucial step in being able to scale your business growth,” he added.

Huggett also was keen to point out that investing in professional help can also help propel small business owners forward.

“Many small business owners are constantly and rightfully looking for ways to manage their cost base as well as maximize cash flow, so it’s important to seek out professional advice from financial or legal experts. This is part and parcel of the expansion process, particularly if you’re not an expert in certain areas. For growing businesses this is where a part time CFO can play a active and valuable role.”

In addition to acquiring the right professional help, Huggett added that it’s essential for business owners to stay focused.

“The chances are that you’ll have multiple opportunities to go off in a number of directions as you grow your business. That being said one of the biggest errors I see business owners making is losing their focus.”

“Even though it may be hard to put certain things on the backburner, sticking to your business plan requires making tough decisions and knowing when to say no,” Huggett added.

