Leading Global Carbon And Graphite Product Market Status, Trends, Segmentation And Analysis Report Forecast -2025

Description :
Carbon and graphite product industry comprise establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing carbon, graphite, and metal-graphite brushes and brush stock; carbon or graphite electrodes for thermal and electrolytic uses; carbon and graphite fibers; and other carbon, graphite, and metal-graphite products.
Graphene Nano platelets (GNP) are being increasingly used in the carbon and graphite product market due to its increased stiffness, electrical and thermal conductivity, flame retardance and strength provided to the materials. Nano platelets are a bundle of graphene sheets that enhance the surface hardness. It is lightweight and enables an efficient obstacle with mechanical, thermal and lubricating functionalities. It is widely used in anti- corrosion coatings, composite materials and in concrete.
In 2018, the global Carbon And Graphite Product market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Carbon And Graphite Product status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carbon And Graphite Product development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cabot
Cytec Solvay
GrafTech International
HEG
Hexcel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Carbon And Graphite Fibers
Carbon Or Graphite Electrodes
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics
Chemical
Food and Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
