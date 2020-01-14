Leading Global Building Finishing Contractors Market Status, Trends, Segmentation And Analysis Report Forecast -2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Building Finishing Contractors Market – 2019” research report to its database

Building Finishing Contractors market includes drywall and insulation contractors, painting and wall covering contractors, flooring contractors, tile and terrazzo contractors, finish carpentry contractors and other building finishing contractors.

Building Finishing Contractors are increasingly using digital technologies such as smart phones, RFID tagging and software to improve labor productivity, safety and cost control. Mobile phones help workers to share information on jobsites and file reports about the building progress. RFID tagging is used for material handling and to track field personnel. For example, MaxCon Software is specifically designed for roofing contractors. Mobile apps such as Red-Trac, Labor Sync and Timesheet Mobile provide construction-specific services to contractors.

In 2018, the global Building Finishing Contractors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Finishing Contractors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Finishing Contractors development in United States, Europe and China.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Finishing Contractors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Drywall And Insulation Contractors

1.4.3 Painting And Wall Covering Contractors

1.4.4 Flooring Contractors

1.4.5 Tile And Terrazzo Contractors

1.4.6 Finish Carpentry Contractors

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Finishing Contractors Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Utilities

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Finishing Contractors Market Size

2.2 Building Finishing Contractors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Finishing Contractors Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Building Finishing Contractors Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Finishing Contractors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Finishing Contractors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Finishing Contractors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Finishing Contractors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Building Finishing Contractors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Finishing Contractors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Finishing Contractors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 APi

12.1.1 APi Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Finishing Contractors Introduction

12.1.4 APi Revenue in Building Finishing Contractors Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 APi Recent Development

12.2 Performance Contracting

12.2.1 Performance Contracting Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Finishing Contractors Introduction

12.2.4 Performance Contracting Revenue in Building Finishing Contractors Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Performance Contracting Recent Development

12.3 Cleveland Construction

12.3.1 Cleveland Construction Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Finishing Contractors Introduction

12.3.4 Cleveland Construction Revenue in Building Finishing Contractors Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cleveland Construction Recent Development

12.4 Irex Corp Of Lancaster

12.4.1 Irex Corp Of Lancaster Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Finishing Contractors Introduction

12.4.4 Irex Corp Of Lancaster Revenue in Building Finishing Contractors Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Irex Corp Of Lancaster Recent Development

