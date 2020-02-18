Leading Ebola Treatment Market Status, Trends, Segmentation And Analysis Report Forecast -2025

Ebola Treatment Market – 2019

Ebola viral infection was first observed in The Democratic Republic of Congo (named after a river called Zaire) in 1976. Ebola is a viral disease which frequently causes lethal haemorrhagic fever in humans. The harmful consequences of Ebola viral infection are that the viruses can be used as potential biological weapon. The symptoms of Ebola viral infection include sudden onset of fever, sore throat, headaches, extreme tiredness, vomiting, skin rash, muscular pain, etc. Ebola virus causes haemorrhagic fever which may lead to internal or external bleeding. The symptoms appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to Ebola, though the average is 8 to 10 days. Diagnostic tests are now being done by ELISA (Antigen-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Virus Location, IgM Elisa and Immunohistochemistry testing. Few vaccines and medical treatments for Ebola are in pipeline and due to the absence of effective treatments, the pharmaceutical companies now have big opportunities in the market globally. As per WHO, several care rehydration methods are adopted with fluid injection orally and other treatments are also taken care of which improves the survival rate. Top drug companies such as Hemispherx Biopharma, Biochryst Pharmaceuticals, Nano Vircides, Serepata Therapeutics, NewLink Genetics and Mapp Biopharmaceuticals are among the key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.

The global Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period. The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.

The global Ebola Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ebola Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ebola Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arbutus Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services

Hemispherx Biopharma

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

NanoViricides

NewLink Genetics

Chimerix

Sarepta Therapeutics

Mapp Biopharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vaccine (Under Trials)

Drugs (Under Trials)

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialized Clinics

Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ebola Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ebola Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ebola Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Ebola Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ebola Treatment

1.2 Ebola Treatment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ebola Treatment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vaccine (Under Trials)

1.2.3 Drugs (Under Trials)

1.3 Ebola Treatment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ebola Treatment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centres

1.3.4 Specialized Clinics

1.3.5 Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)

1.4 Global Ebola Treatment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ebola Treatment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ebola Treatment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ebola Treatment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ebola Treatment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ebola Treatment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ebola Treatment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ebola Treatment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ebola Treatment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ebola Treatment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ebola Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ebola Treatment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ebola Treatment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ebola Treatment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ebola Treatment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ebola Treatment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ebola Treatment Production

3.4.1 North America Ebola Treatment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ebola Treatment Production

3.5.1 Europe Ebola Treatment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ebola Treatment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ebola Treatment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ebola Treatment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ebola Treatment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ebola Treatment Business

7.1 Arbutus Biopharma

7.1.1 Arbutus Biopharma Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arbutus Biopharma Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GlaxoSmithKline

7.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johnson & Johnson Services

7.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Services Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hemispherx Biopharma

7.4.1 Hemispherx Biopharma Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hemispherx Biopharma Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

7.5.1 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NanoViricides

7.6.1 NanoViricides Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NanoViricides Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NewLink Genetics

7.7.1 NewLink Genetics Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NewLink Genetics Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Chimerix

7.8.1 Chimerix Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Chimerix Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sarepta Therapeutics

7.9.1 Sarepta Therapeutics Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sarepta Therapeutics Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mapp Biopharmaceutical

7.10.1 Mapp Biopharmaceutical Ebola Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ebola Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mapp Biopharmaceutical Ebola Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

