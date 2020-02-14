LEAD FRAME MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Lead Frame, as the foundation of semiconductor packaging material, is a metal frame which provides support for an integrated circuit chip or die, and with the aids of bonding material (wire, aluminum wire, copper wire), lead frame is electrical lead to interconnect the integrated circuit on the die or chip to other electrical components or contacts. The main function of lead frame is for the circuit connection, heat dissipation, mechanical support, and so on.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lead Frame in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global largest market is in China. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 232.94 B units in 2016, and the secondary market is Southeast Asia, it will reached a revenue consumption volume of 131.09 B units in 2016.

There are major three classification of Lead Frame in this report: stamping process lead frame, etching process lead frame and others. Globally, the production share in 2015 of each type of Lead Frame is 45.98%, 34.01% and 20.01%, respectively.

At present, in developed countries, the Lead Frame industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China. The top three manufacturers are SH Materials, Mitsui High-tec, SDI, respectively with global production market share as 16.25%, 8.76%, 7.66% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Lead Frame is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 3990 million US$ in 2023, from 3800 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SH Materials

Mitsui High-tec

SDI

Shinko

ASM Assembly Materials Limited

Samsung

POSSEHL

I-Chiun

Enomoto

Dynacraft Industries

DNP

LG Innotek

Kangqiang

Hualong

Jentech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Etching Process Lead Frame

Stamping Process Lead Frame

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lead Frame Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Etching Process Lead Frame

1.2.2 Stamping Process Lead Frame

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Integrated Circuit

1.3.2 Discrete Device

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SH Materials

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 SH Materials Description

2.1.1.2 SH Materials Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 SH Materials Lead Frame Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Lead Frame Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Lead Frame Product Information

2.1.3 SH Materials Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 SH Materials Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global SH Materials Lead Frame Market Share in 2017

2.2 Mitsui High-tec

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Mitsui High-tec Description

2.2.1.2 Mitsui High-tec Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Mitsui High-tec Lead Frame Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Lead Frame Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Lead Frame Product Information

2.2.3 Mitsui High-tec Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Mitsui High-tec Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Mitsui High-tec Lead Frame Market Share in 2017

2.3 SDI

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 SDI Description

2.3.1.2 SDI Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 SDI Lead Frame Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Lead Frame Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Lead Frame Product Information

2.3.3 SDI Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 SDI Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global SDI Lead Frame Market Share in 2017

2.4 Shinko

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Shinko Description

2.4.1.2 Shinko Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Shinko Lead Frame Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Lead Frame Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Lead Frame Product Information

2.4.3 Shinko Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Shinko Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Shinko Lead Frame Market Share in 2017

2.5 ASM Assembly Materials Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 ASM Assembly Materials Limited Description

2.5.1.2 ASM Assembly Materials Limited Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 ASM Assembly Materials Limited Lead Frame Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Lead Frame Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Lead Frame Product Information

2.5.3 ASM Assembly Materials Limited Lead Frame Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

