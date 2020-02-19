Lead–acid Battery Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Lead–acid Battery –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Lead–acid Battery Market is accounted for $57.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $107.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Growing industrialization and urbanization, raising usage in hybrid and electric vehicles, and technological advancements are the factors propelling the market growth. However, intense competition, stringent government regulations are hampering the market growth. Moreover, huge demand for UPS in industrial sector provides a significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Based on the product type segment, the SLI product is expected to grow and account for the largest share in the market due to its demand in applications requiring high power including automotive and also huge growth of vehicle manufacturing in developing countries.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period owing to its increasing need for energy storage systems. Rising demand for renewable energy along with favourable support from the government for the development of solar and wind energy is anticipated to drive the usage of energy storage systems.

Some of the key players in Lead–acid Battery market include Leoch International Technology Ltd., CSB Battery Co., Ltd., Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte. Ltd., Nipress, B.B. Battery Co., Ltd., Zibo Torch Energy Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, East Penn Manufacturing, Crown Battery, Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, NorthStar, EnerSys, C&D Technologies, Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., ATLASBX Co., Ltd., Exide Technologies, Saft Groupe, and Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample–request/3193366–lead–acid–battery-global-market-outlook-2017–2026

Constructions Covered:

• VRLA

• Flooded

Product Types Covered:

• Stationary

• SLI

• Motive

Applications Covered:

• Transportation

• Motive Industrial

• Stationery Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• UPS

• Electric bikes

• Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Grid Storage

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3193366–lead–acid–battery-global-market-outlook-2017–2026

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Ananlysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

10.2 CSB Battery Co., Ltd.

10.3 Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte. Ltd.

10.4 Nipress

10.5 B.B. Battery Co., Ltd.

10.6 Zibo Torch Energy Co., Ltd.

10.7 Johnson Controls

10.8 East Penn Manufacturing

10.9 Crown Battery

10.10 Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co., Ltd.

10.11 Panasonic Corporation

10.12 NorthStar

10.13 EnerSys

10.14 C&D Technologies, Inc.

10.15 GS Yuasa Corporation

10.16 Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd.

10.17 ATLASBX Co., Ltd.

10.18 Exide Technologies

10.19 Saft Groupe

10.20 Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user–USD&report_id=3193366

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1–646–845–9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)