Lead Acid Battery Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Future Prospects and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Lead Acid Battery Market Research Report – Global Forecast To 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global lead-acid battery market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for stationary lead-acid batteries in off-grid renewable energy generation power station is expected to enhance market size.

The global lead-acid battery market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the lead-acid battery market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American lead-acid battery market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as GS Yuasa Corp (Japan), Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China) and Leoch International Technology Ltd. (China), ATLASBX Co. Ltd. (South Korea) in this region. Due to the high adoption of a lead-acid battery in the automotive sector and the demand for battery in a commercial vehicle, passenger car, and the motorcycle industry in the region, the market is likely to show an immense growth in the coming future. Europe region is expected to show considerable growth on account of increasing number of offshore and onshore renewable energy industry in Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the U.K. Further, the well-established automotive industry is boosting the market in the region.

In the global lead-acid battery market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of renewable products, emerging economies, and technological advancement in lead-acid battery in the region.

The global lead-acid battery market is projected to reach USD 86 billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global lead acid battery market: Johnson Controls (U.S), ATLASBX Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Exide Technologies (U.S.), East Penn Manufacturing Co. (U.S.), NorthStar (Sweden), Crown Battery Manufacturing (U.S.), C&D Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), GS Yuasa Corp (Japan), Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China) and Leoch International Technology Ltd. (China) and others.

Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation:

By the end-user segment, the electronics industry consists of UPS which is expected to gain a significant growth owing to an increasing requirement for uninterrupted power supply in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Asia Pacific industry for UPS is expected to rise significantly on account of the rapid development of data centers and IT industries in the region.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for application performance management platforms across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of advanced solutions.

