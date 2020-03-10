LDPE Containers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

LDPE Containers Market: An Overview

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) is one of the most commonly used form of polyethylene on the commercial level. Bags, pouches, bottles, jars etc. can be made using LDPE resin. LDPE containers are chemically inert which makes them a viable option for packaging of chemicals, food & beverages and more. High mechanical strength and barrier properties have resulted in extended applications of LDPE containers.

LDPE Containers Market: Dynamics

Small scale manufacturers in various end use industries tend to look for economic solutions for packaging to reduce their overall production cost. LDPE containers require low cost for their production when compared to PP, PET and other plastic containers, which is why these manufacturers prefer LDPE containers for packaging. Also, LDPE containers can be used for putting branding and promotional information as it is economical than using other branding tools. All these factors are expected to drive the global LDPE containers market during the forecast period. However, with the rising awareness regarding environmental issues, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is on hike. Emphasis is on usage of recyclable plastic containers, has resulted in decreased usage of conventional LDPE containers. Most plastic container manufacturers are using specialty ingredients along with the basic polymer such as oxo-biodegradable materials to make their packaging solution sustainable. Also, recyclable and reusable bottles and jars are gaining traction. Availability of many alternative packaging solutions might restrict the demand for LDPE containers.

Various innovative, cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions are emerging in the global LDPE containers market. Also, volatility in the cost of raw materials has been a restraining factor for the industry, over the past few years. The rising concerns over environmental issues regarding single use plastic is expected to remain a major restraining factor in the growth of LDPE containers market.

LDPE Containers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the LDPE containers market has been segmented by product type and end use

On the basis of product type, the global LDPE containers market has been segmented as follows

Jars

Bottles

On the basis of end use, the global LDPE containers market has been segmented as follows

Food & Beverages Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Retail Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Personal & Homecare Packaging

LDPE Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global LDPE containers market has been divided into seven key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are expected to expand at a high CAGR when compared to other regions owing to changing lifestyle, increasing per capita packaging consumption, and high demand for packaged food. Economies of Latin America has witnessed serious economic slowdown in the past few years, consumers in the region are more rational about spending patterns than sustainability. This is expected to represent substantial growth opportunities for the LDPE containers market in the region.

However, with increasing amount of plastic bottles surfacing on the water bodies, regulatory bodies of various nations of European Union have imposed stringent regulations against the usage of LDPE containers. In Saudi Arabia, packaging solutions made up of polyethylene are needed to comply with the pre-approved regulations and need to have an oxo-biodegradable content. Other countries in the Middle East region such as Oman and Turkey are either banning or levying taxes on the usage of single use plastics such as LDPE containers. All these factors are expected to hamper the demand of LDEPE containers during the forecast period.

LDPE Containers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the LDPE containers market are CP Lab Safety Inc., TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Vivek Polymer India, O.BERK COMPANY, LLC, Amcor Limited, Zhejiang Zhenhua Plastic Co.,Ltd., Polymers Merona, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global LDPE containers market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global LDPE containers market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with LDPE containers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on LDPE containers market segments and geographies.

