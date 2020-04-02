LCP Connectors Market Overview and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2025

LCP Connectors Market Snapshot:

LCP Connectors Market will post a strong CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The fast-growing device miniaturizing trend continues to boost the application potential of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) connectors. The global LCP Connectors Industry for is set to witness a tremendous surge in the forthcoming years. LCP connectors are a sought-after circuit board solution for electronic devices. It is used in product segments across consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecom among others.

LCP Connectors Market Synopsis:

This MRFR perspective presents a holistic assessment for global LCP Connectors Market. The assessment includes a revenue forecast till 2025. Macro and microeconomics factors effecting the market has been discussed in the research document. The scope of the discussion also covers different types of LCP connectors. The document comprises ten chapters that highlight critical viewpoints. Market dynamic and market factor analysis are also available in the document. It also includes a country-level analysis across key regions of the world.

LCP Connectors Market Companies Covered:

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Amphenol Corporation, Wurth Group (Wurth Elektronik), 3M Company, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, HARTING Technology Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Polyplastics Co. Ltd, Axon’ Cable, Solvay SA and Molex Inc.

The report provides insights on the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

LCP Connectors Market Research Methodology:

MRFR utilizes a robust research methodology. Market sizing and revenue projections are undertaken using a complex but fail-safe research system. This system is a combination of primary and secondary research activities. A range of options is considered for gathering impactful market information and data. Proprietary sources such as white papers, encyclopedia, SEC filings, annual reports, etc. are consulted for identifying mission-critical facts. Further, interactions with subject matter experts through telephonic, email and face-to-face interviews allows confirmation of research findings. For ensuring high credibility of the study, a multi-level verification technique is used. Use of bottom-up and top-down approaches ensure representation of correct market foresights.

LCP Connectors Market Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2025

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for LCP connector

By Connector Type

Rectangular Connectors

Circular Connectors

Card Edge Connectors

Backplane Connectors

Modular Connectors

Heavy Duty Power Connectors

FFC, FPC Connectors

D-Shaped Connectors

Coaxial Connectors

Power Connectors

Memory Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Pluggable Connectors

USB, DVI, HDMI connectors

Blade-Type Power Connectors

Solid-State Lighting Connectors

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and distributors of liquid crystal polymers.

Suppliers and traders of liquid crystal polymers.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and trade experts.

Consulting in chemical experts.

