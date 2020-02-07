Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global LCD TV Panel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global LCD TV Panel Market

LCD displays utilize two sheets of polarizing material with a liquid crystal solution between them. An electric current passed through the liquid causes the crystals to align so that light cannot pass through them. Each crystal, therefore, is like a shutter, either allowing light to pass through or blocking the light. LCD panel is the key components of LCD display. And the price trends of LCD panel directly affect the price of liquid crystal displays. LCD panel consists of several components: Glass substrate, drive electronics, polarizers, color filters etc. Only LCD panel applied for TV will be counted in this report

Samsung Display, LG Display, Innolux Crop and AUO captured the top four revenue share spots in the LCD TV Panel market in 2015. Samsung Display dominated with 22.11 percent revenue share, followed by LG Display with 19.72 percent revenue share and Innolux Crop Display with 19.30 percent revenue share.

According to this study, over the next five years the LCD TV Panel market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 54800 million by 2024, from US$ 48800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LCD TV Panel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LCD TV Panel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the LCD TV Panel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744352-global-lcd-tv-panel-market-growth-2019-2024

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

32” & Below

37”

39”

40”/42”/43”

46”/47”48”

50”

55”/58”

60”

65”

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Application I

Application II

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung Display

LG Display

Innolux Crop.

AUO

CSOT

BOE

Sharp

Panasonic

CEC-Panda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744352-global-lcd-tv-panel-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LCD TV Panel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LCD TV Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LCD TV Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LCD TV Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LCD TV Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LCD TV Panel Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 LCD TV Panel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 LCD TV Panel Segment by Type

3 Global LCD TV Panel by Players

3.1 Global LCD TV Panel Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global LCD TV Panel Sales by Players (2017-2019)

4 LCD TV Panel by Regions

4.1 LCD TV Panel by Regions

4.1.1 Global LCD TV Panel Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global LCD TV Panel Value by Regions

…….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Samsung Display

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 LCD TV Panel Product Offered

12.1.3 Samsung Display LCD TV Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Samsung Display News

12.2 LG Display

12.2.5 LG Display News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)