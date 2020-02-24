In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “lavatory service vehicles market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Lavatory Service Vehicles Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Alberth Aviation Ltd., Aircraft Services Inc., Bailey Specialty Cranes & Aerials, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the lavatory service vehicles market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has published documents to set Guidelines on Airport Emissions and Emission Reductions, which is encouraging airports to put efforts into reducing emissions from ground support equipment (GSE), such as lavatory service vehicles. Depending on their off-road utilization characteristics, lavatory service vehicles are subject to various emission regulations. Although most lavatory service vehicles are powered by gasoline or diesel, popularity of zero-emission GSE is expected to boost demand for electric lavatory service vehicles in the coming future. For example, over 22 airports in the U.S., including Seattle–Tacoma, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Philadelphia International Airport, are using over 230 electric vehicles. Increasing adoption of zero-emission GSE, including lavatory service vehicles, is expected to redefine growth prospects of the lavatory service vehicles market in the foreseeable future.

Following safety procedures and error-free operations are the most critical rules for ground support personnel while operating lavatory service vehicles. Thereby, manufacturers in the lavatory service vehicles market are closely observing unique safety needs of ground support personnel to introduce innovative features of lavatory service vehicles. The lavatory service vehicles market is expected to witness introduction to vehicles with various safety accessories, such as rear view camera system, to that can help operators to safely navigate on busy airport runways. Introducing smarter safety features, such as real-time visuals and audio alerts on operational errors, for lavatory service vehicles is expected to become a popular trend among stakeholders in the lavatory service vehicles market in the upcoming years.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently declared in its report that, in 2017, global air passenger traffic increased 7.6% compared to 2016. Increasing disposable income of consumers in the emerging markets is boosting the number of domestic air passengers, where smaller aircrafts prove to be more profitable. This is resulting in inducing significant changes in GSE management system developed by airports, making a significant impact on the lavatory service vehicles market. With the increasing number of smaller aircrafts being on the run, airports are aiming to cut down on the resources expended in GSE, including lavatory service vehicles, to implement a low-cost business model.

Taking into consideration the critical need for lavatory service vehicles as a GSE, manufacturers in the lavatory service vehicles market are providing additional support to ensure appropriate working of these vehicles. With after sales services, leading players in the lavatory service vehicles market are providing repair & maintenance services for end-users. Making available after sales services, such as on-time spare part delivery and scheduled maintenance, is expected to help market players to attract more investments from end-users.

Operational errors, such as accidental overfilling by lavatory service vehicles can pose serious damage to the aircraft, which can cost thousands of dollars for reparation. A majority of manufacturers in the lavatory service vehicles market are adopting strategies to efficiently design a lavatory service vehicle with maximum control over the quantity of fluids to be transferred to eliminate the risk of accidental overfilling.

Lavatory service vehicles account for an important category of aircraft maintenance services, which need to be carried out with utmost care and maximum efficiency. Lack of professional personnel operating lavatory service vehicles can result in incorrect operation and damaging the aircraft, which creates needs for experienced and trained professional staff for handling lavatory service vehicles. Additionally, the ground support management needs to ensure the health and safety of the staff that comes in contact with waste and harmful materials while handling lavatory service vehicles. Along with high maintenance cost, the operational cost of lavatory service vehicles also increases with its needs for operational expertise and safety of operating staff; the costing pressure may impact the growth of the lavatory service vehicles market in the near future.

The research report on lavatory service vehicles market, published by FactMR, features a comprehensive list of stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, information about which describes the competitive environment in the market. Readers can find detailed information about leading players in the lavatory service vehicles market, including company overview, SWOT analysis, key financials, and key strategies, which can help them to track their competitors’ moves. Stakeholders in lavatory service vehicles market featured in the FactMR report are Alvest Group, Sage Parts, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd., Vestergaard, TBD Owen Holland Ltd., Lift-A-Loft Engineered Aerial Solutions, ACCESSAIR Systems, Inc., Aero Specialties, Inc., Air+Mak Industries Inc., Alberth Aviation Ltd., Aircraft Services, Inc., Bailey Specialty Cranes & Aerials, and Industrial Man Lifts.

