Lavage Kits Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Ambisea Technology, Bakclar, Pacific Hospital, Plasti-Med, Bard Medical, Coloplast, Herrmann Apparatebau, Prime Pacific Health and Pic Solution.

Lavage is the washing out of a body cavity with water or any medicated solution. Lavage kits are used in common gastric or rectal emergency situations where efficient lavage or flushing of the intestine or rectum has to be done. Cases of self-poisoning are being reported around the world. According to WHO, each year, pesticides lead to more than 250,000 deaths globally. Lavage kits flush out the stomach and prevent self-poisoning. Lavage kits are also used when a person is suffering from alcohol or drug overdose. Lavage kits clear out the digestive tract before surgeries, if required. Lavage kits are considered for the assessment of hematemesis by confirming blood levels from gastrointestinal tracts. Lavage kits act as a cooling technique for patients dealing with hypothermic medical conditions. Lavage kits are also used for the quick & easy evacuation of the digestive tract during a trauma situation such as facial trauma.

Lavage Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Gastric conditions are increasing by the day. Medical gastric condition treatments include certain aspects, such as endoscopy, collection of stomach acids and pressure relieving in the intestines. These procedures require lavage kits. With growth in the number of gastric and rectal health conditions across the globe, the market for lavage kits is expanding. Poisoning cases have increased and deliberate self-poisoning has also been reported in several countries.

However, alternatives, such as the administration of activated charcoal, are expected to be adopted instead of lavage kits because of better efficacy and reduced risk of complications. Lavage has to be performed 4-5 times for improved and better results. However, this is not required if activated charcoal is used. Sometimes, a combination of activated charcoal and lavage kits is used for better results and improved efficiency. In some cases, the performance of lavage is advised within 60 minutes of ingestion for efficient results, otherwise the procedure is likely to not be of any use.

Lavage Kit Market: Segmentation

The lavage kits market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type, lavage kit market has been segmented as:

Rectal use

Gastric use

On the basis of end user, lavage kits market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

On the basis of geography, lavage kits market has been segmented as:

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Lavage Kits Market: Overview

The global lavage kits market has witnessed growth due to growth in the demand for quick and easy treatment methods. The global gastric lavage kits market is expected grow significantly during the forecast period owing to a continuous increase in gastrointestinal infections and diseases. Advanced versions of gastric and rectal lavage kits have a system with a closed packing feature so that the wash out material is not exposed to the patient or the one performing the procedure. These lavage kits prevent the exposure of any infectious microorganisms or charcoal conditions to the patient’s skin to avoid further complications such as skin allergies. At present, lavage kits are being used only in cases that involve a high-dose ingestion of poison. Thus, trauma centres and emergency departments in hospitals extensively use lavage kits.

Lavage Kit Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the lavage kit market is segmented into eight regions: North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. The North America lavage kit market is growing owing to an increase in the prevalence of gastric diseases and surgeries that are required thereafter. The prevalence of obesity in North America a major factor boosting the number of gastric surgeries, which is, in turn, boosting the lavage kits market. The Europe lavage kits market is estimated to increase moderately because of improved healthcare policies by the government and increased health-related awareness.

Lavage Kits Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global lavage kits market identified across the value chain include: Ambisea Technology, Bakclar, Pacific Hospital, Plasti-Med, Bard Medical, Coloplast, Herrmann Apparatebau, Prime Pacific Health and Pic Solution. Companies, such as Ambisea Technology, are also focusing on improving the compatibility of lavage kits with other lavage devices in the market. The company has also introduced a closed packing feature to make lavage kits more efficient and reduce the risk of complications.