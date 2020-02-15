Lauryl Myristyl Alcohol Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Lauryl Myristyl Alcohol Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Fatty alcohols are artificially prepared with chemical compounds derived from plant and animal fats. Fatty alcohols are oily liquids named as oleochemicals as they produce from natural oil and fats like vegetable oils and waxes. Fatty alcohol is likewise derived from petrochemicals by synthetically processing ethylene. Lauryl myristyl alcohol is originated from South Africa. Lauryl myristyl alcohol is a type of fatty alcohol which is a form of the combination of C12 and C14 that is lauryl and myristyl. Lauryl myristyl alcohol is also known as DodecanolTetradecanol. The chemical formula of lauryl myristyl alcohol is C26H54O, and the molecular weight is 186.3368. Laurel myristyl alcohol is colorless liquid and has a mild odor and decomposes when subjected to excessive heat. The life span of Laurel myristyl alcohol is one year from its date of manufacturing. The Lauryl myristyl alcohol has extensive uses in several industries including food, cosmetic, automotive, textile, and chemical industries. Moreover, Lauryl Alcohol is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of surfactants.

Global Lauryl myristyl alcohol: Market Dynamics:

Global lauryl myristyl market alcohol is driven by rising chemical and manufacturing industries. The wide range of application in various industries leads to increase the demand for lauryl myristyl alcohol. The consumers are using more of personal care products which further leads to increase in usage lauryl myristyl alcohol in cosmetics. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing disposable income, literacy rate, the rapid rate of urbanization, and change in lifestyle also lead to the growth of lauryl myristyl alcohol market. The lauryl myristyl alcohol causes corrosive of ingestion, irritation to skin and eye contact, inhalation problem. Severe overexposure can cause death leads to restraining the growth of the market.

Global Lauryl myristyl alcohol: Segmentation:

Based on uses, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into:

Surfactants and Easters

Lubricants and Greases

Personal Care

Soaps and Detergents

Metal cleaners

Pulp and Paper Processing

Based on packaging, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into:

Drums

Liquid Bulks

Bags

Based on grades and forms, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into:

Kosher

NF

Pastilles

Based on end-use industry, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into:

Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Textile Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Ceramics industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Construction Industry

Based on Product type, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into:

Additives

Chemicals

Metallic Stearates

Oleochemicals

Pigments

Polymers

PVC Heat Stabilizers

Titanium Dioxide

Based on Agent, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol is segmented into

Emulsion

Stabilizer

Thickener

Based on the region, the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Lauryl myristyl alcohol: Regional Outlook:

The global Lauryl myristyl alcohol is segmented into seven regions includes North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Lauryl myristyl alcohol regional market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific and Japan has shown the growth in Lauryl myristyl alcohol market owing to rise in demand for the food and cosmetic industry in the region. European Lauryl myristyl alcohols market is expected to decline share to high growth in areas such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The uncertain economic circumstance in the region combined with declining growth in the main downstream industries is relied upon to have an adversely affect the Lauryl myristyl alcohols market. North America Lauryl myristyl alcohols market is foreseen to witness average growth over the anticipated period due to expanding the bio-based product.

Global Lauryl myristyl alcohol: Key Players:

The prominent key players of the global Lauryl myristyl alcohol are

VVF L.L.C

P&G Chemicals

Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Eco green Oleochemicals

Croda International Plc.

