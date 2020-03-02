Lauramide DEA Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Lauramide derivatives of diethanolamine (DEA) is commonly used as an ingredient in some cosmetic and personal care products that functions as a wetting agent. The lauramide DEA servers as viscosity-enhancing agent that increases the thickness of the shampoos or other personal care products. It is also combined with surfactants to enhance the texture and performance of foam-like cosmetic products such as shampoo and bubble bath. In addition, the lauramide DEA acts as an emulsion stabilizer that enables to keep oil-soluble as well as water-soluble ingredients together in a product. Owing to a wide range of benefits, lauramide DEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Incessant growth of cosmetic industry in emerging economies on the coattails of rapid urbanization, more number of women in workforce, and high spending capabilities of consumers is likely to drive the lauramide DEA market. Although the lauramide DEA market is likely to maintain a positive outlook, the substance is associated with health risks which may give rise to certain complex disease. Rising awareness regarding the ill effects of such ingredients of cosmetic products may impede the growth of lauramide DEA market. Further, emergence of better and natural alternatives is likely to hamper lauramide DEA market growth.

Lauramide DEA Market: Snapshot

Lauramide derivatives of diethanolamine (DEA) are derived from lauric acid which is naturally occurring fatty acids found in various plants, notably palm and coconut oil. The dynamics of the market has been markedly exciting over the past few years influenced by several competing factors that positively or adversely affected its contours. The compound has applications in a wide variety of personal care and cosmetics products in which it functions as a wetting or foaming agent. In recent years, the market has been facing immense pressures from growing worldwide awareness of potential risks of the compound condensates associated with their long-term exposure.

Scores of studies made over the past few years have focused on evaluating its toxicity and carcinogenic potential in humans. However, the findings are not above doubt, which has kept the market demand skeptical. A few of the animal-based studies attributed the side-effects of the products containing lauramide DEA to the presence of free diethanolamine that surfaced as a contaminant of the condensate. Hence, several end-user industries are looking for plant-derived natural emulsifiers and non-DEA alternatives as replacements. Growing number of animal toxicology studies will shed more light on the effect of the product use on wider populations and bodes well for the overall market.

The market for lauramide DEA is estimated to remain under the influence of level of toxic chemical adoption by consumers as well as manufacturers. Since the assessment of diethanolamines, that includes lauramide DEA, as a carcinogenic substance, demand for lauramide DEA in the cosmetics industry has plunged significantly. In addition, development of natural alternatives is another factor influencing the growth of the lauramide DEA market. The cosmetics and personal care industry highly utilize a wide range of emulsifiers along with preservatives and other ingredients. Lauramide DEA is one of the highly used emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry along with cocamide DEA, myristamide DEA, and oleaminde DEA. The uncertainty of regulatory frameworks, increased consumer preference for natural ingredients, and ever-growing cosmetics industry are prominent factors anticipated to influence the global demand for lauramide DEA during the forecast period.

Diethanolamine Restrictions to Hamper Laurimide DEA Adoption

According to the research study by the National Toxicology Program (NTP), diethanolamine (DEA) were found to be associated with the development of cancer in laboratory animals with the topical application of DEA and DEA-related products. FDA suggests that DEA or DEA-related products are used as emulsifiers or foaming agents in the cosmetics industry, however, their concentration and occurrence remain less frequent. Although the health risks are associated with DEA, aware consumers are actively seeking cosmetics without any DEA containing ingredients. While FDA does not imply any stringent regulations on DEA due to their less frequent occurrence in cosmetics, altering and strengthening consumer preferences have significantly influenced the global demand for lauramide DEA in cosmetics.

Emerging Natural Alternatives to Replace Utilization of Lauramide DEA

With the changing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients, the consumer-driven cosmetics industry is witnessing the introduction of multiple natural ingredients in the cosmetics manufacturing. Some of the plant-derived natural emulsifiers such as beeswax, vegetable wax, and lecithin are being used in the cosmetic industry. Naturally derived saponins are also added to detergents and shampoos as emulsifiers. Manufacturers have also introduced non-DEA alternatives of lauramide in cosmetic products that are equally efficient as DEA-containing emulsifiers. With the equivalent efficiency of natural emulsifiers, emerging natural alternatives are presenting an important challenge to the growth of the lauramide DEA market.

Clean Labels to Hamper Lauramide DEA Adoption

With the aim to increase the transparency between the product and the consumers, the cosmetic industry titans including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever are voluntarily revealing the ingredients of their personal care and cosmetic products. The clean labels are no longer a trend rather have become a standard in the consumer goods industry. Due to which, the number of aware consumers have increased in recent past that actively seek product transparency during their purchase. With the revelation of DEA as a human carcinogen, demand for emulsifiers containing DEA including lauramide DEA has plunged significantly.

Steady Growth of the Cosmetics Industry to Support the Market Growth

The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry remains impervious to the changing economic scenario across the globe. Transforming consumer demographics, and traditional as well as modern preferences have persistently supported the development of the cosmetics industry. While most cosmetic industry titans are adopting clean label strategy, small and medium-sized manufacturers look for cost-effective and efficient ingredients that maintain functions and shelf-life of their personal care and cosmetics products. With the focus on lower-middle and middle-class income group, these cosmetic manufacturers are mushrooming worldwide.

Further, as FDA does not completely ban the use of lauramide DEA in cosmetic products, these small and medium-sized manufacturers continue to introduce cost-effective emulsifiers including lauramide DEA in their products. Such introduction is maintaining the steady demand of lauramide DEA in the cosmetics industry, supporting the dwindling market of the lauramide DEA in the review period.

