Lauoryl Chloride Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018–2028

Lauoryl Chloride Market Insights

Lauoryl Chloride also known as dodecanoyl chloride or a lauric acid chloride is a colourless or light yellowish in colour liquid which is soluble in ethanol and methanol. lauoryl chloride is produced by mixing of fatty or lauric acid with an excess of thionyl chloride  followed by separating crude fatty acid by hydrolyzing the unreacted phosphorous chloride. Lauoryl chloride used  in the preparation of ketonic compounds, ester and high molecular weight alkyl radical  etc.. Lauoryl chloride has a wide variety of application in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and it is also used as an intermediate in chemicals as well.

Lauoryl Chloride Market: Dynamics

Changing lifestyle and eating prefrences increases  various health issues which  leads to rise  in the consumption of medicinal products which will act as a  driving factor for lauroyl chloride market in pharmaceutical industries application on the other side  growing chemical industrial application is also  anticipated to boost the market of lauryl chloride in chemical industries as well as it is use to  make a catalyst for faster reaction on large scale and other chemical compounds  . Changing lifestyles and increasing interest in personal care products  results in rising the  consumption of cosmetic and other personal care products  which leads to   surge up the market of lauoryl chloride. In developing countries lauoryl chloride also used in  fibre industries which have greatly influenced the market of lauoryl chloride.  lauouryl chloride is also use in organometallic compound formation which is used as a catalyst in waterproofing chemical and it also plays a key role  in biological researches by modification of nanocellulose of varying length. Increasing government regulation pertaining to pollution may restrain the use of lauoryl chloride in products as it has phosphorous containing waste, which is produced as a byproduct in the synthesis of lauoryl chloride, which does not get decomposed .

Lauoryl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook-

Increasing urbanization leads to increase the  consumption  of personal care products in the  developing countries  of  Southeast Asia  which  has  surged up  the   industry of personal care and pharmaceutical industries. In countries like china where chemical production is being  carried out on a large scale so in order to increase the  production which results in  increasing the market of catalyst like lauory chloride. As a catalyst lauoryl chloride witenessing demand in the countries like India and China where there is a high presence of chemical industries. Growing consumption of  personal care products  has escalated the the market of lauoryl chloride in region of  latin America as well . Also the growing pharmaceutical & cosmetic industry makes the Asia Pacific a prominent market for Lauoryl chloride which use as emulsifying agent  in it  . The predominance of intermediate chemicals  industries in Europe region and growing cosmetic industry and rising chemical development makes Europe a promising market region for lauoryl chloride. In the regions of North America there is significant presence of pharmaceutical & cosmetic industry, growing consumption of  personal care products  has also escalated the the market of lauoryl chloride in region of  latin America as well. Also there is a predominance of   elastomer monomeric ester industry in the regions of North America, owing to which North America makes a significant market for lauoryl chloride. The growth of cosmetic and surfactant industry in South East Asia  will make a strong market.

Lauoryl Chloride Market: Key Participants-

Examples of some of the key market participants operating in the global Lauoryl Chloride market are

  • BASF
  • Triveni Chemicals
  • CABB
  • Lianfeg Chemical
  • Vgs Synthesis
  • Merck
  • Alfa Aesar
  • Reaxis Speciality
  • Wilmar Oleochemical
  • TCI
  • Meck Pharma

