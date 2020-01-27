Laundry Detergents Materials Market: Grows due to Huge population and changing consumer preferences in the developing countries

Laundry detergents materials are type of materials specifically used for household and laundry services in developed as well as developing countries. These materials can be petroleum or oleochemical based. Laundry detergents materials include detergent alcohols, surfactants, salt of fatty alcohols, alkyl sulfates and sulfonates. These materials can be liquid or dry powder form.

Growing laundry industry across the globe is expected to drive the laundry detergents materials market. Most of the demand is contributed by developing countries due to changing lifestyle of consumer groups and rising disposable income. Huge population and changing consumer preferences in the developing countries are the major factors driving laundry industry, which in turn expected to drive the market growth.

However, hazardous effects of laundry detergents on human health and volatile raw material prices of petrochemicals are expected to hamper the market growth. Petroleum based fatty alcohols are subjected to volatile crude oil prices and demand for oleochemicals is high from bio-diesel application. Hence, availability of raw materials can be major concern for the players in laundry detergents material market. Product differentiation and development of olecochemical based products are expected to provide immense opportunities for the players in the market. Product differentiation can be shown with the aggressive marketing and advertisements.

Laundry Detergents Materials Market: Regional Trends

Laundry detergents materials market is matured in Western Europe, North America, and Japan. Hence, the growth of this market is limited to developing countries in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Consumer behavior patterns are changing drastically and demand for liquid laundry detergent is increasing as they are easy to use and generally use higher surfactants quantity per washing cycle. North America was the largest consumer of the laundry detergents market.

However due to low growth potential affected by maturity and low population growth rates, North America is expected to show low growth rate in the future. North America was followed by Europe in terms of consumption. Asia Pacific was the third largest consumer of laundry detergents market. The region is largest producer and exports to developed regions. The region is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the foreseeable future. Rest of the World is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global demand for laundry detergents material owing to rising GDP and high population growth rates.

Laundry Detergents Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Global laundry detergents market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players operating in this space. Most top players boast a presence across the industry’s value chain with both backward and forward integration. Research into less hazardous materials and more innovation is a key component in the competitive strategies of many players.

Mergers & acquisitions are also regularly reported from this space as companies vie to attain a greater regional market share. Furthermore, marketing is an important element to establish product differentiation among the laundry detergents market players. These players are deploying aggressive marketing and branding strategies to either retain or increase their market share in the regional markets. Additionally, players need to create umbrella brand under which different product variants are offered to maintain the market share. Consumers are buying laundry detergents materials from retail outlets in large quantities, that reflects their preference for low cost detergents and hence players need to reduce the cost by reducing surfactant content in the final product.

Key players in Laundry detergents market include Clariant Corporation, Croda International, Rhodia SA, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Galaxy surfactants, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Du Pont, The Dow Chemical Company, Unilever, Colgate, Clorox, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Procter & Gamble, Godrej Industries, and Unger Surfactants among others.