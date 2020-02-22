Laundry Detergents Market Global Industry Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Share, Size 2023

Laundry Detergents Market Segmentation:

The global laundry detergents market has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, the global laundry detergents market has been segmented into bars, powder, liquid, pods, and others.

The global laundry detergents market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based.

Top 10 Players:

Unilever (UK),

The Procter & Gamble Company (US),

RSPL Group (India), Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA (Germany),

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US),

Nirma Limited (India),

Lion Corporation (Japan),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Method Products, pbc. (US)

Market Definition:

The laundry detergents market is expected witness substantial growth in future owing to the ever-growing population, which is leading to increasing household consumption of laundry detergents. The key players in the market are focused on manufacturing ecofriendly laundry products, which are made by using biodegradable ingredients including natural washing soda, mineral based surfactants, coconut oil, and plant-based enzymes. This in turn, is expected to drive the growth of laundry detergents market.

Based on product type, the global laundry detergents market has been segmented into bars, powder, liquid, pods, and others. The liquid segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due its increasing usage in residential and commercial sectors such as hospitality industry, laundry services, textile industry, and others. Residential sector includes its usage in household cleaning.

The global laundry detergents market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to the strong and widespread network of stores. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

Regioanl Insight:

North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue share in the global laundry detergents market, owing to the presence of public laundries in the countries such as the US and Canada. Additionally, increasing number of local manufacturers in the market, with wide product portfolio is expected to drive the growth of laundry detergents market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding adequate and efficient use of detergents. The new product launches and the usage of good quality ingredient in the products is expected to offer opportunity to the market players.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth in the global laundry detergents market due to ease of application and less product consumption. Increasing disposable income and growing population of consumers has led to growing demand for clothing, personal care and cleaning & household products.