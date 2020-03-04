Laundry Detergent Pods Market Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2019 to 2023

The Global Laundry Detergent Pods Market size is estimated to expand to USD 3,567.7 million by 2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). It can exhibit 5.04% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023) to reach this benchmark. Its value in 2017 was USD 2,664.3 million.

Environmental concerns regarding these pouches can act as growth deterrent. The unsafe nature of these pods for children owing to unseemly challenges taken by them has led to manufacturers taking preventive measures to safeguard their health.

Competitive Analysis:

The Laundry Detergent Pods Market Key Players are

Church & Dwight Co.

Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Dapple (U.S.)

MaddieBrit Products LLC (U.S.)

For instance, Church & Dwight has signed an agreement with Major League Baseball Properties for promoting its proprietary product as the baseball league’s official sponsor. Agreements, product launches, and acquisitions are some of the strategies of these players to sustain their standing in the market.

Segmentation:

The laundry detergent pods market is segmented by application and distribution channel.

By Application, the residential segment can generate close to USD 2,945.9 million by 2023 for the laundry detergent pods market

By Distribution Channel, the store-based segment can generate USD 2,527.1 million in revenue for the laundry detergent pods market by 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The North America laundry detergent pods market size can touch USD 1,997.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period. The market can accumulate 8,199.4 million units of demand by 2023. The region is extremely lucrative owing to consumer looking for convenience solutions and consumers ready to adopt new products. Presence of major detergent manufacturers coupled with promotional activities to create consumer awareness are likely to skyrocket sales in the region.

The APAC region can reach a market value of USD 478.8 million by 2023 expanding at 4.67% CAGR during the forecast period. The region can accrue close to 526.7 million units by 2023. The increasing population in economies of China, India, and Indonesia coupled with their increased purchasing power can be a welcome move for the laundry detergent pods market looking to expand their base in the region.

The Europe market size can expand to 997.9 million by 2023 at 5.31% CAGR over the forecast period. The region is predicted to accumulate close to 3,080.9 million units by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.75% over the assessment period.

