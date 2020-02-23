Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

Laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial is a one-shot main wash detergent specially-formulated for use in commercial, healthcare and on premise laundries. It is widely used in hotel＆restaurant, hospital, laundry etc.

Laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial are a type of detergent (cleaning agent) that is added for cleaning laundry, commonly mixtures of chemical compounds. Liquid laundry detergents account for the largest market share in Global, closely followed by powder laundry detergents. It is widely used in hotel, hospital, or other establishment.

At present, laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial consumption market mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, China and Japan. Europe is the largest sales revenue country of laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial consumption and it will keep the same position in the next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Powder Laundry Detergent

Solid Laundry Detergent

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hotel＆Restaurant

Hospital

Laundry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sealed Air Corporation

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Henkel

Kao

Zep

Spartan Chemical Company

Christeyns

Betco

BASF

Alpha Chemical Services

Mega Magic

BAIJIELI

Whitecat

Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical

Kaimi

JieLushi

Kemde

Regal Washing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

