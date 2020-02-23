LAUNDRY DETERGENT FOR INSTITUTIONAL/COMMERCIAL GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2024

Laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial is a one-shot main wash detergent specially-formulated for use in commercial, healthcare and on premise laundries. It is widely used in hotel＆restaurant, hospital, laundry etc.
Laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial are a type of detergent (cleaning agent) that is added for cleaning laundry, commonly mixtures of chemical compounds. Liquid laundry detergents account for the largest market share in Global, closely followed by powder laundry detergents. It is widely used in hotel, hospital, or other establishment.
At present, laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial consumption market mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, China and Japan. Europe is the largest sales revenue country of laundry detergent for institutional/ commercial consumption and it will keep the same position in the next few years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Liquid Laundry Detergent
Powder Laundry Detergent
Solid Laundry Detergent
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hotel＆Restaurant
Hospital
Laundry
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sealed Air Corporation
Ecolab
Procter & Gamble (PG)
Henkel
Kao
Zep
Spartan Chemical Company
Christeyns
Betco
BASF
Alpha Chemical Services
Mega Magic
BAIJIELI
Whitecat
Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical
Kaimi
JieLushi
Kemde
Regal Washing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liquid Laundry Detergent
2.2.2 Powder Laundry Detergent
2.2.3 Solid Laundry Detergent
2.3 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hotel＆Restaurant
2.4.2 Hospital
2.4.3 Laundry
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial by Players
3.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sealed Air Corporation
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sealed Air Corporation News
12.2 Ecolab
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.2.3 Ecolab Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Ecolab News
12.3 Procter & Gamble (PG)
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.3.3 Procter & Gamble (PG) Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Procter & Gamble (PG) News
12.4 Henkel
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.4.3 Henkel Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Henkel News
12.5 Kao
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.5.3 Kao Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kao News
12.6 Zep
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.6.3 Zep Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Zep News
12.7 Spartan Chemical Company
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Product Offered
12.7.3 Spartan Chemical Company Laundry Detergent for Institutional/Commercial Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
……Continued
