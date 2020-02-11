Laundry and Dishwashing Detergent 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.46% and Forecast to 2021

A detergent is a mixture of surfactants, phosphates, and enzymes used for removing dirt and stains. The global home care market is driven by a rise in industrial and manufacturing sectors, greater purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and an increase in urban population. The market growth is hindered by the economic recession in some countries.

The analysts forecast the global laundry and dishwashing detergent market to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laundry and dishwashing detergent market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail value sales of laundry and dishwashing detergents.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Laundry and Dishwashing Detergent Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Henkel

• P&G

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Unilever

Other prominent vendors

• Bombril

• Church & Dwight

• Clorox Company

• Godrej Consumer Products

• Kao Corporation

• McBride

• Rohit Surfactants

• Saraya Goodmaid Chemicals

• SC Johnson & Son

• Seventh Generation

Market driver

• Evolution of buying patterns with hectic lifestyles

Market challenge

• Continuous innovation of products by vendors

Market trend

• Eco-friendly and sustainable products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

