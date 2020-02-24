Latin America Natural Syrups and Beverages Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Latin-America natural syrups and beverages market on country level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Latin-America natural syrups and beverages market, by segmenting it based on by type, by distribution channel, and country demand. Rising applications of natural syrups and beverages in areas such as bakery, confectionery, dairy and frozen dessert and others retail, creates a huge scope of this market. Moreover, in recent days rising consumer expenditure on organic food and drinks in developing economies of Latin America results in steady growth of natural syrups and beverages market during the projection period of 2017-2025.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Latin-America natural syrups and beverages market at the country levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the Latin America market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the Latin-America market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the natural syrups and beverages market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the Latin America market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Stevia First Corporation, BASF S.A and others.

The report provides the size of the Latin America natural syrups and beverages market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the Latin America natural syrups and beverages market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in Chile, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Brazil, and rest of Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the Latin America market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Latin America natural syrups and beverages market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the Latin America revenue of the Latin America natural syrups and beverages market, split into countries. Based on, type, and distribution channel we have summed up the individual revenues from all the countries to achieve the revenue for Latin America natural syrups and beverages. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Latin America natural syrups and beverages several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The Latin America natural syrups and beverages market has been segmented into:

Latin America Natural Syrups and Beverages Market: By Type

• Raw Honey

• Real Fruit Jam

• Brown Rice Syrup

• Stevia

• Banana Puree

• Maple Syrup

• Others

Latin America Natural Syrups and Beverages Market: By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

• Direct Sales

• Online Sales

• Others

Latin America Natural Syrups and Beverages Market: By Country

• Latin America

o Chile

o Costa Rica

o Paraguay

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin-America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF NATURAL SYRUPS AND BEVERAGES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 LATIN AMERICA NATURAL SYRUPS AND BEVERAGES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 LATIN-AMERICA NATURAL SYRUPS AND BEVERAGES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

9 LATIN-AMERICA NATURAL SYRUPS AND BEVERAGES MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 CARGILL INC.

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 CELANESE CORPORATION

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 KERRY GROUP

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 TATE AND LYLE PLC.

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 STEVIA FIRST CORPORATION

9.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.7 CORBION PURAC

9.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.7.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.8 INGREDION

9.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.8.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.9 BASF SA

9.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.9.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued…….

