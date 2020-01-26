LATIN AMERICA BEARINGS MARKET INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Latin America Bearing Market (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing). The report analyses the Ball Bearing Market By Type (Radial Deep Grove, Angular Contact, Insert bearing, Self-Align Bearing, Thrust Ball, Miniature Bearing), By End-User Industry Application – Process Industries (General Industrial, Energy, Mining, Construction, Metals, Cement, Pulp/Paper, Defense), Transportation (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy trucks & Off-highway, Rail, Civil Aerospace, Others) and By Distribution Channel (O.E.M, Retail Distribution). The report also analyses the Roller Bearings Market By Type (Spherical Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Needle Roller Bearings, Thrust Roller Bearings).

The report assesses the markets for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Latin America Bearing market is likely to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to growing transportation industry and other industrial sectors. In addition, transformation in automotive industry and digitalization in process industries will drive the market over the forecast period.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Latin America Bearings Market (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, Latin American ball bearings market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 1.78% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and transportation facility. Brazil is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. Market for Ball Bearing in Latin America is driven by installation of number of rotating equipments in manufacturing units related to Automobiles, General industrial equipments, Power, Metals, Mining, Cement, Construction, Pulp/Paper, Defence equipment etc.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Country Analysis – Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Rest of Latin America

Ball Bearing Market Analysis

• Market Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Bearing Type – Radial Deep Grove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Align Bearing, Thrust Ball, Miniature Bearing

• By End User Industry Application – Process Industries (General Industrial, Energy, Mining, Construction, Metals, Cement, Pulp/Paper, Defense), Transportation (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy trucks & Off-highway, Rail, Civil Aerospace, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (O.E.M, Retail)

Roller Bearing Market Analysis

• Market Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Bearing Type – Spherical Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Needle Roller Bearings, Thrust Roller Bearings

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Latin Americas Ball Bearing Market:Country Analysis

1.1 Argentina Ball Bearings Market Size – By Value (2013-2023)

1.2 Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.3 Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.4 Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.5 Argentina Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.6 Argentina Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)

1.7 Argentina Economic and Industrial Statistics

1.8 Costa Rica Ball Bearings Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

1.9 Costa Rica Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.10 Costa Rica Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.11 Costa Rica Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.12 Costa Rica Roller Bearings Market Size – By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.13 Costa Rica Roller Bearings Market Size – By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)

1.14 Costa Rica Economic and Industrial Statistics

1.15 Colombia Ball Bearings Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

1.16 Colombia Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.17 Colombia Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.18 Colombia Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.19 Colombia Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.20 Colombia Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)

1.21 Colombia Economic and Industrial Statistics

1.22 Chile Ball Bearings Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

1.23 Chile Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.24 Chile Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.25 Chile Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.26 Chile Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.27 Chile Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)

1.28 Chile Economic and Industrial Statistics

1.29 Brazil Ball Bearings Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

1.30 Brazil Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.31 Brazil Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.32 Brazil Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.33 Brazil Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.34 Brazil Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)

1.35 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics

1.36 Rest of Latin America Ball Bearings Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

1.37 Rest of Latin America Ball Bearings Market: By Product Type (Radial Deep Groove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Aligning Bearing, Thrust Ball Bearing, Miniature Bearing ), By Value (2013-2023)

1.38 Rest of Latin America Ball Bearings Market: By End User Industry Application- Process Industries, Transportation – By Value (2013-2023)

1.39 Rest of Latin America Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution Type (O.E.M & Retail Distribution), By Value (2013-2023)

1.40 Rest of Latin America Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2013-2017)

1.41 Rest of Latin America Roller Bearings Market Size- By Value & By Bearing Types (2018-2023)List of Figures

Figure 1: Argentina Ball Bearings Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 2: Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By Product type, By Value, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 3: Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By End User, By Value, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 4: Argentina Ball Bearings Market: By Sales Distribution, By Value, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 5: Argentina Roller Bearings Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2013-2017

Figure 6: Argentina Roller Bearings Market Size, By Bearing Type, By Value (USD Million), 2013-2017

Figure 7: Argentina Pacific Roller Bearings Market Size, By Value, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 8: Argentina Roller Bearings Market Size, By Bearing Type, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2023

Figure 9: Argentina Gross Domestic Product Growth Rate (%)

Figure 10: Argentina Automobile Production (Car & Commercial Vehicles Production- 000 Units), 2013-2017

Continuous…

