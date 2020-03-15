Latin America Advanced Farming Market to Rise at a CAGR of 15.8% by 2022

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Latin America Advanced Farming Technique Market 2016-2022”.

Farming is one the major occupation in Latin America, the population is growing required a large quantity of food every year. The farming or agriculture is there for a long time. The technology advancement in past few years has created new opportunities and new techniques for farming. The old days are gone where farmers have to wait for rains, different weathers and environmental conditions but technology has made it all possible.

Advanced Farming Technique able to grow crops, seed, in dark room with help of UV lights. Now a days farming is done from one place and rest of work is done by new tool and technique.

The driverless tractor with help of GPS technology able to move the vehicle in one particular direction, and they are guided, they drive by their own which save fuels. Agribots, the advance device helps to wend, cropping, harvesting. They are developed to reduce the labor cost and increase the speed and accuracy.

As per report study and analysis, the Latin America Advanced Farming Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Advanced farming is known as IT based farm management to analyze, manage and identify the variability of land resources projection, optimum profit, and durability. Both agricultural and environment sectors benefit from advanced farming and agricultural sectors like fertilizers, water, insecticides and herbicides. Some major drivers are maintaining plant and soil, saving time and cost in crop production, providing better information about management decisions, and reducing the use of excess run-off water.

The technology like High Precision Positioning System (HPPS) is used in farming to collect, store, process and provide data. In addition, global positioning systems (GPS) provides accurate information and allows farmers to work in reduced visibility of the regional conditions like fog, dust, rain and darkness.

The High Precision Positioning Systems (HPPS) is expected to reach $75.3 million and growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The countries included in the report are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil holds the largest share of the market whereas other countries are projected to have great opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The major players cover in the report are Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, and AgJunction Inc.

