Latex Medical Disposables Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 6.4 Bn by 2024

Latex medical disposables such as latex gloves are used during surgeries and check-ups. The demand for latex medical disposables is therefore quite high among doctors, surgeons, and dentists across the globe. Primarily, there are two types of latex gloves available in the market. These are powdered and non-powdered latex gloves. The non-powdered gloves might witness relatively more demand when compared with powdered gloves, as powdered gloves were found to be hindering the healing process of patients.

The market might encounter obstacles owing to the prevalence of latex allergies that induce several healthcare professionals to use non-latex products instead. Moreover, with the intensifying competition, the market players might have to bring down the prices of their products. As a result, sluggish growth in revenue might restrict the growth of the global market for latex medical disposables. However, the impact of these restraints will be negated by the emergence of novel technologies.

The global market for latex medical disposables was pegged at US$4.1bn in 2015, and is expected to rise up to achieve US$6.4bn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Based on geography, the global latex medical disposables market has been segmented into Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The global latex medical disposables market is presently dominated by North America, which accounted for a 33% share of the global market during 2016, with Europe close-by at its heels. The increasing concerns about safety, growing awareness about health and the spread of contagious diseases, and increasing measures for preventing the spread of these diseases are some of the major factors driving the the market in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is also slated for substantial growth during the forecast period, expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2024. The countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, Singapore, China, Australia, and Thailand are likely to represent a significant portion of the global market for latex medical disposables over the coming years. The growth of these regions can be attributed to the growing awareness about the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, rising per capita incomes of people, increasing healthcare expenditures of governments, and flourishing medical and pharmaceutical sectors in these regions.