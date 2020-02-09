Latex Gloves Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Latex gloves are natural material, made out of rubber. Gloves are disposable items used during medical examinations and procedures intended to prevent cross-contamination between healthcare providers and patients. Examination gloves are sized in XS, S, M and L. Some brands also offer size XL. Gloves are mainly used by healthcare professionals generally for examination and surgery. Surgical gloves are generally sized more specifically since they are worn for a much longer period of time and require excellent dexterity. There are various benefits of latex gloves such as properly fit to skin, good touch sensitivity, cost-effective, can be worn for an extended amount of time, elastic & strong and most importantly it is biodegradable.

The global latex gloves market is mainly driven by rising awareness of hygiene and safety among healthcare professionals and patients. Latex gloves have been used in various industries that include pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, biotechnology, automobile, and others. Latex gloves provides safety during several activities that include reactive materials, toxic chemicals, or unhygienic conditions. Additionally, manufacturing procedure of specific products such as medical device, drugs and foods, which involve high level of hygiene and handling of these products is the crucial operation that may cause a product contamination if proper care is not taken.

Owing to the requirement for workers safety, product quality control, hygiene, and also protection against chemicals, the demand for latex gloves is anticipated to upswing in future. Moreover, rise in usage of latex gloves by doctors, healthcare professionals, and surgeons to avoid the infections and other complications. Furthermore, latex gloves have application in household purposes for washing and cleaning. Thus, due to rising concern for hygiene, product quality, and safety the market of latex gloves anticipates assured growth in the future.

The global latex gloves market is classified into four major categories like product type, sterile type, application and geography. Based on the product type latex gloves market is segmented into powdered gloves and non-powdered gloves. Non-powdered gloves have more applications in surgeries and other sensitive procedures. On the basis of sterile type latex gloves market is segmented into sterile gloves and non-sterile gloves. Sterile gloves likely to have higher demand during forecast period due rising preference of healthcare provider to use sterile gloves to avoid contamination. Based on application the global latex gloves market is segmented into medical use and non-medical use. Medical use application likely to hold major share of the market during forecast period.

Geographically, the global latex gloves market has been classified into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America was a leading market for latex gloves, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing prevalence of various diseases and rising demand for sterile gloves. North America was followed by Europe in same year. The market in North America is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high growth from 2018 to 2026 due to increased patient population and growing health care industry in these regions. Among developing countries, the market in Brazil, China, and India is expected to witness robust growth between 2018 and 2026, due to growing investments by governments of these countries to improve health care facilities.

Key players operating in the global latex gloves market includes Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Cardinal Health, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Clean Q Grip, MREPC MARKETPLACE, SHIELD Scientific, Rubberex, UG Healthcare and Valutek.

