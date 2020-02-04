Latest Updates And Featured News Of Global Textile Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Textile Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Textile chemicals are highly specialized chemicals incorporated in the long chemical and non-chemical processing of textiles. They are employed to impart specific properties such as water resistance, fire resistance, warp size, and others. They are utilized in processes such as scouring, bleaching, softening, dyeing, printing, finishing, and others.



Shifting of textile manufacturing facilities to developing regions and a large consumer base for textiles are driving the textile chemicals market. Home furnishing textiles is expected to be a key application of the textile chemicals market. Demand for textile chemicals for furniture is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. The apparel segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, owing to the rise in per capita spending on apparel, particularly in the developing regions. However, stringent environmental regulations are projected to hamper the textile chemicals market in the next few years.

The global textile chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Wetting Agents

Defoamers

Other Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Others

By Application

Home Furnishing Textiles

Carpets & Rugs

Furniture



Other Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles

Agrotech

Geotech

Meditech

Other Technical Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

The study provides a decisive view of the global textile chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product (coating & sizing chemicals, colorants & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, yarn lubricants, and others) and application (home furnishing textiles, technical textiles, apparel, and industrial textile). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for textile chemicals in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the textile chemicals market in 2017 and the estimated size of the market for 2018, along with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Volume has been defined in kilo tons, while revenue in US$ million. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products of textile chemicals. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided at global, regional, and country levels.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global textile chemicals market. Key players include Archroma, Lonsen Inc., Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay S.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

