Latest Updates And Featured News Of Global Reinsurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

The report ‘Reinsurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides analysis of the reinsurance market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, 2017 is considered as the base year, and the data for 2016 has been provided as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that are likely to play a major role in the expansion of the reinsurance market during the forecast period.



It highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market in terms of revenue, gross premium written (in US$ Bn), across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report analyzes and forecasts the reinsurance market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers, restraints, opportunity, and trends of the reinsurance market. It also covers the region-wise impact of these drivers, restraints, and opportunity during the forecast period. The study provides market share of major players in terms of revenue, gross premium written, and percentage share of the global market. It covers analysis of industries such as aviation, marine, automotive, healthcare, and agriculture as part of the global reinsurance market. The report provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Ecosystem analysis of the global reinsurance market.

Reinsurance Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the reinsurance market provides a detailed analysis based on different segmentation categories such as distribution channel, end-user, and region. Based on distribution channel, the global reinsurance market has been classified into direct writing and broker. Based on end-user, the global reinsurance market has been classified into life & health reinsurance companies and non-life/property & casualty reinsurance companies. Furthermore, based on region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Reinsurance Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information about the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Reinsurance Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlight swell-established players operating in the global reinsurance market such as Barents Re Reinsurance, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,BMS Group Ltd., China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation, Everest Re Group, Ltd., Hannover Re, IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., Lloyd’s, Munich Re, Odyssey Reinsurance, PartnerRe, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, SCOR SE, and Swiss REGroup. These key players are looking to increase their market share by expanding their current reinsurance market offerings in emerging economies.



