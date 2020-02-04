Latest Updates And Featured News Of Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Radiopharmaceutical Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the radiopharmaceutical market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in incidence of various diseases, development of new sources for radioisotope production, and rise in demand for nuclear medicine are boosting the radiopharmaceutical market. Increase in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, growth in awareness about effective use of radiopharmaceuticals, and rise in preference for SPECT and PET scans are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the global radiopharmaceutical market during the forecast period.



The radiopharmaceutical market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on radioisotopes, source, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiopharmaceutical market.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope:-

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Application:-

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Brachytherapy

Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others



Radiopharmaceutical Market: Segmentation

Based on radioisotope, the market has been segmented into Technetium-99, Lutetium-177, Rubidium-87, Iodine-123, Yttrium-90, and Gallium-62. Technetium-99 is the most widely used radioisotope across the globe; around 70% of radiopharmaceutical companies depend on Mo-99 to produce Technetium-99, as per the World Nuclear Association. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technological systems by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on source, the radiopharmaceutical market has been segmented into two major categories: nuclear reactors and cyclotrons. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for radioisotopes for nuclear medicines, availability of radioisotopes and raw materials, radioisotopes short half-life and number of production units used for production of radioisotopes. Different types of end-user utilize radiopharmaceutical products to treat diseases either through imaging techniques or the therapeutics method.



Radiopharmaceutical Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

