Latest Updates and Featured News Of Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market
Dispensing systems deliver precise amounts of liquid in the nanoliter, microliter, and milliliter range into a microplate or tube. They are used in drug discovery, genomics and proteomics, materials science, forensics, and food safety.
Technological advancements, increasing incidence of medication errors, and growing adoption of pharmacy automation systems and software for high volume dispensing are among the key trends escalating market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, medical errors cause at least one death every year and responsible for injuries in about 1.3 million people in the U.S. annually.
In 2018, the global High Volume Dispensing Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global High Volume Dispensing Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Volume Dispensing Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Omnicell, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Innovation Associates
TCGRx
ScriptPro, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Systems/Cabinets
Software Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
