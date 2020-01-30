Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Latest Updates and Featured News Of Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Dispensing systems deliver precise amounts of liquid in the nanoliter, microliter, and milliliter range into a microplate or tube. They are used in drug discovery, genomics and proteomics, materials science, forensics, and food safety.

Technological advancements, increasing incidence of medication errors, and growing adoption of pharmacy automation systems and software for high volume dispensing are among the key trends escalating market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, medical errors cause at least one death every year and responsible for injuries in about 1.3 million people in the U.S. annually.

In 2018, the global High Volume Dispensing Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High Volume Dispensing Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Volume Dispensing Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Omnicell, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Innovation Associates

TCGRx

ScriptPro, LLC



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Systems/Cabinets

Software Solutions



Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Volume Dispensing Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.