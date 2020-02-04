Latest Updates And Featured News Of Global Heart Valve Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Heart Valve Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global heart valve devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various heart valve devices, as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.



This research study analyzes the global market for heart valve devices in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). For the research, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2015 as the historical year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2017 to 2025. The global heart valve devices market has been studied on the basis of, heart valve device type, end users, and their regional as well as national markets in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The global heart valve devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market.

The global heart valve devices market has been segmented into:

Global Heart Valve Devices Market, by Type

Mechanical Heart Valves

Aortic Valves

Mitral Valves

Biological Heart Valves

Aortic Valves

Mitral Valves

Pulmonary Valves

Tricuspid Valves

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Aortic Valves

Mitral Valves

Pulmonary Valves

Global Heart Valve Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Global Heart Valve Devices Market: Segmentation

The heart valve devices market has been segmented as by product type, by end-user and by geography. The global heart valve devices market by type has been segmented into mechanical heart valves, biological heart valves and transcatheter heart valves. The mechanical heart valves segment is further divided into aortic valves and mitral valves. The biological heart valves are further segmented into aortic valves, mitral valves, pulmonary valves, and tricuspid valves. The transcatheter heart valves segment is classified into aortic valves, mitral valves, pulmonary valves. The end-user segment is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, the heart valve devices market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and GCC countries have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the heart valve devices market in various regions has been provided in this section.

Heart Valve Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the heart valve devices market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players.



The major players that are profiled in the report include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Medtronic, Neovasc, Inc., Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC), Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., , TTK HealthCare, and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Lepu Medical Group). The emerging players in the global heart valve devices market includes XELTIS, SYMETIS, Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH, and Novostia SA.

