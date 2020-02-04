Latest Updates And Featured News Of Global Biopesticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biopesticides Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Biopesticides are the fertilizers that are derived from natural sources including plants, animals and minerals. Biopesticides are naturally occurring and are non-toxic compounds. Biopesticides can also synthetically derived with similar functional identities. North America dominated the biopesticides market both in terms of volume and value. It is likely to remain the dominant market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific biopesticides market is likely to exhibit significant CAGR compare to other regions.



Rising organic food demand followed by increasing research & development activities of major pesticides companies towards the biopesticides are the major factors which is anticipated to drive the biopesticides market during the forecast period. The use of biopesticides was widely witnessed in cereals & grains and Fruits & Vegetables in most of the regions. Bio herbicides and Biofungicides are the major product type which is used as plant and crop treatment solutions

Global Biopesticides Market: Key Research Aspects

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for biopesticides market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2025, considering 2015 and 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biopesticides market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for biopesticides market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the biopesticides market at the global and regional level.

Global Biopesticides Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Biopesticides Market: Segmentations

The study provides a decisive view of the global biopesticides market by segmenting it in terms of product, and application. In terms of product, biopesticides are classified as bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides, bionematicides and Others (PIP etc.). In terms of application, it is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others (Nursery, Turf, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for biopesticides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Biopesticides Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global biopesticides market. Key players in the biopesticides market are Certis USA L.L.C., Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Agricultural Products, AGRICHEM, S.A., BioWorks, Inc., AgriLife, Monsanta. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



