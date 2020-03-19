Latest Update on Industrial Radiography Market by Demand 2018-2027

The Global Industrial Radiography Market is segmented by technique into film-based and digital; by end-user industries into petrochemical & gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive & transportation and others and by regions. Industrial Radiography Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global industrial radiography market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing demand for safety detection in equipment in various end-user industries in the market. Advances in automotive industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive industrial radiography market besides the wide range of functions of industrial radiography using x-rays and gamma rays for cracks and flaw detection during the forecast period.

With highly developed industrial sector in the region, North America is panned to observe substantial growth in industrial radiography market on the back of rising industrial radiography usage in food and beverage industries. Asia Pacific is predicted to follow North America in terms of usage on account of increasing industrialization with growing industrial radiography application. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact industrial radiography market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing industrial radiography application for non-destructive examination of components for various manufacturing processes.

Growing Applications due to Rapid Industrialization

Growing aerospace and automotive industry requiring safety components and equipment inspection along with government initiated strict safety regulations in device manufacturing is anticipated to drive the industrial radiography market significantly over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and economic development with a thriving manufacturing sector is expected to boost the industrial radiography market in the developed as well as developing regions across the globe.

Rising Concerns Regarding Consumed Food

Rising concerns regarding food safety due to rising number of cases of food borne illness arising from packaged food and beverages is expected to drive the industrial radiography market further across the globe. Moreover, increasing awareness within the consumer population regarding quality packaged food is estimated to help the industrial radiography market grow.

However, health issues associated to the use of industrial radiography due to high risk of radiation exposure leading to acute radiation syndrome, skin burns or radiation induced cancer in the human body which is expected to drive the industrial radiography market. Additionally, cost constraints associated with equipment deployment is anticipated to serve as another restraint in the growth of the industrial radiography market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Industrial Radiography Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Industrial Radiography market in terms of market segmentation by technique, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Industrial Radiography market which includes company profiling of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, 3DX-RAY Ltd., Bosello High Technology SRL, Anritsu Corporation, General Electric, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and Comet Holding AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Industrial Radiography market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.