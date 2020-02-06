Latest Trends of LNG BUNKERING GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

“Global LNG Bunkering Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

This report researches the worldwide LNG Bunkering market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.



This study categorizes the global LNG Bunkering breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1915490

‘ ‘

The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately 162 C (260 F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).

LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship. It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.



The International Maritime Organization has established regulations on the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels and set mandatory NOx emission limits for new-build engines. These regulations are implemented through the IMOs International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). In addition to these engine and fuel requirements, certain areas have also been designated as emission control areas where stricter emissions limits are enforced. Besides air quality measures the IMO is also introducing instruments to monitor and reduce GHG emissions from shipping.

. .

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-lng-bunkering-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

‘ ‘

The US EPA has implemented MARPOL Annex VI in its national legislation NOx and sulphur emission control areas The US EPA has also introduced a Ports Initiative to look at protecting human health, addressing climate change and supporting economic growth. The state of California has also adopted several state-specific regulations. The Clean Fuel Regulation for Ocean Going Vessels regulates the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels used by vessels within 24 nautical miles of the California coast. The At-Berth Regulation requires vessels to plug into shore power or use alternative controls to meet emission reduction requirements.



The European Unions Fuel Sulphur Directive implements MARPOL Annex VI in EU legislation. Non-EU countries like Norway and Russia have likewise implemented Annex VI in national legislation. In addition, the EU is promoting the use of LNG as a ship fuel. To this end, an EU proposal on alternative fuel infrastructure aims to guarantee sufficient infrastructure in the form of LNG bunkering stations and terminals, while at the same time provide subsidies via the TEN-T fund to develop and further improve such infrastructure.



Global LNG Bunkering market size will increase to 61100 Million US$ by 2025, from 1200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 63.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Bunkering.

– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ LNG Bunkering capacity, production, value, price and market share of LNG Bunkering in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Skangas

Shell (Gasnor)

Statoil

Barents Naturgass

Engie

Bomin and Linde

Eni Norge

Harvey Gulf

Polskie LNG

Korea Gas Corp

Gaz Metro

– LNG Bunkering Breakdown Data by Type



Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Others



– LNG Bunkering Breakdown Data by Application

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Others

– LNG Bunkering Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– LNG Bunkering Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global LNG Bunkering capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key LNG Bunkering manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LNG Bunkering :

History Year: 2013-2017



Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Continue…..

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–