Latest Trends of Global Grab Bar Market 2019-2024

Grab bars are safety devices designed to enable a person to maintain balance, lessen fatigue while standing, hold some of their weight while maneuvering, or have something to grab onto in case of a slip or fall. A caregiver may use a grab bar to assist with transferring a patient from one place to another. A worker may use a grab bar to hold on to as he or she climbs, or in case of a fall.

“Scope of the Report:”

The grab bars market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The grab bars are classified into the Wall-Mounted, Floor-Mounted and Others; according to the installed type. As of 2017, Wall-Mounted grab bars segment dominates the market contributing more than 70% of the total market share of the total grab bars market. Depending on application, the grab bars market is further classified as Household, commercial (include hotel, hospital, etc.) As of 2017, demand for a grab bars for a Household dominated the overall market for the grab bars market.



The worldwide market for Grab Bar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Grab Bar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TOTO

MOEN

KAWAJUN

YJL

Kohler

LIXIL Group

HealthCraft

Ponte Giulio

Invacare

Pressalit Care

Handicare

Liansheng

Etac

Baimuchuan

Drive DeVilbiss

K Care

O.D.F

MEYRA

Herdegen

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

Wall-Mounted

Floor-Mounted

Other

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Grab Bar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Grab Bar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Grab Bar in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Grab Bar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Grab Bar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Grab Bar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Grab Bar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

