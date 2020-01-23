Latest Trending Report : Global Joint Reconstruction Market Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2019-2025

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patients pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.
In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface.
Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.
In 2018, the global Joint Reconstruction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Joint Reconstruction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Joint Reconstruction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aesculap Implants System
Abs Corporation
Acumed
Arthrex
Conformis
Conmed
Corin
Depuy Synthes
Djo Global
Exactech
Integra Lifesciences
Microport Orthopedics
Omnilife Science
Ortho Development
Skeletal Dynamics
Smith & Nephew
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Ankle
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adults
Senior Citizens
Atheles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
